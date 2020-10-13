Culinary arts teacher Brian Wallis curated boxes of ingredients for each of his students to take home.
It’s just one of the many innovative ways local teachers have managed to adapt and reimagine their lessons to fit an online format during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most Stanwood High School instructors have adjusted their curriculum to remote learning, Career and Technical Education teachers — who lead more hands-on classes such as culinary arts, woodworking and animal sciences — have had to get more creative.
“Be part of the solution, not the problem,” Wallis said.
The chef said he tries to take into account each student's needs and adjusts his lessons based on class surveys and check-ins with the students.
For his introductory class, after the normal safety and sanitation information, they made Amish Friendship bread. They have to maintain the sourdough starter for 10 days. Then they can divide up and give part of the starter to friends.
“It’s a way for students to connect from a distance,” Wallis said.
His advanced culinary class took the box of ingredients home and used an accompanying recipe to make lemon souffle.
“When life gives you lemons — I thought it was totally fitting for this year,” he said. “So they got a box of lemons from me for the first cooking assignment.”
However, Wallis said the students will next receive mystery boxes with no recipes.
“The point was let’s get up and get moving for this class period. They are on the computer from 11:15 to 2:15 if the teachers go full length four days a week then they have their homework on top of it,” Wallis said. “ Everything is in front of the computer, so I wanted to give them one class period (to get up and go).”
While Wallis creates mystery boxes, the cadet firefighter program has adapted by paring down the typical class of 15 students to groups of five. The smaller groups attend in-person lessons once a week with Camano Island Fire & Rescue in addition to remote lessons.
Because firefighter training requires people in close proximity with each other, the students are learning about extra safety precautions, Chief Levon Yengoyan said.
However, CIFR Lt. Dana Larkin said dialing in the remote learning part of the program has been a challenge.
"At the end of the lecture, I'm like hopefully they get something out of that," said Larkin, adding that reviewing the lecture during their next in-person class has been helpful.
He also said the smaller class size has had benefits.
"We are able to get through a lot more reps and a lot more hands-on stuff as opposed to having more kids at once,” Larkin said.
Animal sciences teacher Margaret Olsen said remote learning made her shift away from her usual hands-on lab assignments to more knowledge-based assignments.
But it also forced her to get more creative, such as assigning her students to video themselves practicing a restraint technique that might be used in a veterinary clinic.
“A lot of kids were using examples where they were working with a stuffed animal they had or were practicing the hold with one of their pets that they owned,” said Olson, adding that some students have practiced on large animals, such as horses, which are not normally part of the curriculum. “They are kind of being pushed to go beyond what I would have necessarily provided.”
While K-3 students have started a hybrid model — where they’re in class two days a week — high school students will remain in remote learning until at least December.
Meanwhile, Stanwood High School teachers said they've been pleased at how the students have embraced remote learning.
“I’ve been really impressed with the number of kids who are doing their work, concerned about getting in on time and are really paying attention to what's going on even though they probably feel overwhelmed,” Olson said.
