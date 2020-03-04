Longtime state representative Norma Smith, R-Clinton, will not run again this year.
Smith will continue to serve through her sixth term, which ends in January 2021, according to a news release from her office.
"I have poured everything I have into our communities and sound legislation, and I feel like we have accomplished so much together," she said in the release. “I now look forward to the next season of life and the new doors of opportunity opening to once again focus on teaching and mentoring."
Smith has served the 10th Legislative District in this seat since she was appointed in 2008. The 10th district covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
“We have passed some incredible legislation that makes a difference for the people we serve,” Smith said on the House floor Wednesday. “The work we do here, the work our staff helps us do here, is so incredibly important.”
Smith is the ranking Republican on the House Innovation, Technology and Economic Development Committee, and the assistant ranking Republican on the House Capital Budget Committee. She also serves on the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee.
Smith, 68, said she will not seek re-election to focus on teaching and mentoring in her own district.
“I look forward to being able to invest my heart more fully both in my own family, and my community, in the faith community, wherever I am let in this next season of life,” Smith told Speaker of the House, Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma.
All Washington State House members’ terms expire in even years and most will seek re-election in the Nov. 3 general election.. Each of the state’s 49 legislative districts have two House members and two state senators.
In the 10th District, Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, is the other house incumbent. Three Democrats — Ivan Lewis, Scott McMullen and Susan Woodard — are currently running for her seat.
“It has been an honor to work with Rep. Norma Smith. She graciously welcomed me to the House last year,” Paul said in a news release. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with Rep. Smith on a host of issues for the 10th Legislative District, including $1 million in state historic preservation grants for the Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve and protecting Washington State Ferry services.”
