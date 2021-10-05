Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Farmers trucked their gigantic gourds to Camano Saturday hoping to earn the title of plumpest pumpkin.
Contestants from Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Edmonds, Puyallup, Concrete and Ellensburg participated in the Pacific Northwest Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off Saturday at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island.
Kris Kristoferson maneuvered his tractor to hoist eight huge, harnessed squashes and carried each to a scale to reveal their weights as about 50 people watched.
Contestant Steve Radich of Mount Vernon shared some growing techniques.
"It takes a lot of water and fertilizer, the right seeds and lots of time. Soil matters, too, with a lot of compost," he said.
Radich said he also sings to it every night.
The pumpkins are measured three ways: length, height and circumference. Weights of each are predicted and then compared to actual weight.
Zack McCall of Concrete grew a giant pumpkin start that a friend gave him. The friend's pumpkin grew so fast that it split. Zack set his up with a drip tank and gave it 35 gallons of water mixed with Miracle Grow fertilizer every day. The cucurbit weighed 422 pounds and won the prize for being the prettiest.
Geoff Gould, from Mount Vernon, grew the heaviest squash. The next two heftiest entries were from Ellensburg and Anacortes.
Their weights are secret until Oct. 31 during a "guess the weight" contest. These three pumpkins will be on display at Kristoferson Farm, 332 N. East Camano Drive. It's $1 per guess; the winner gets a gift certificate for a zipline tour. Proceeds from the contest benefit Safe Harbor Clinic this year.
