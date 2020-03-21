Tired of surfing the web or kids bouncing off the walls? It's OK to take a mental vacation and get outdoors.
Officials have said people can still take children and pets outside while practicing common sense and social distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Grab some take out from a restaurant and have a picnic on the beach or at a park. Go for a hike or bike ride and take in the beauty of spring and fresh air.
Parks
Take a day trip to the park. Even though activities are canceled, there’s plenty of fun to be had roaming the trails and exploring the beach. Be sure to follow safe, healthy guidelines, especially keep a healthy social distance of at least 6 feet from others enjoying the parks.
“The parks are open and it’s healthy for people to go outside,” said Shawn Tobin, State Parks NW Regional Manager.
People on the trails are doing well to keep a their social distances, but sometimes forget at congregation points. Tobin reminds people to take turns at viewpoints and don’t share a picnic table unless you already dwell together.
State parks are open from 8 a.m. to dusk. State park employees clean park facilities and surfaces regularly. To park at state parks, you’ll need a Discover Pass, visit: discoverpass.wa.gov.
Snohomish County parks are open from 7 a.m. to dusk. A parking permit is required, pay by credit or debit card. snocoparks.org
- Cama Beach State Park (1880 West Camano Drive, Camano Island). Originally a spectacular fishing resort built in the 1930s, Cama Beach has 15 miles of walking trails; one trail goes to Camano Island State Park, a mile up the beach.
- Camano Island State Park (2269 Lowell Point Road, Camano Island). This gem of a park has a variety of camping with 77 campsites without hookup, five cabins and a group camp. Enjoy the beach, hiking and biking trails, picnic shelter and boat launches.
- Kayak Point County Park (15610 Marine Drive south of Stanwood). Where the forest towers over the shoreline, visitors can fish from a 300-foot pier, windsurf, picnic, hike and boat. The park is part of the Great Washington State Birding Trail, with birds on the water, in the trees and in the air.
- Wenberg County Park (15430 E. Lake Goodwin Road, Stanwood). This park on Lake Goodwin’s eastern shore offers woodlands, picnic sites and a sandy beach. A boat launch provides water access. A wheelchair-friendly fixed dock for walking and fishing encircles the swimming beach. It has a railed side ramp that goes into the water, allowing people with mobility challenges to enjoy the lake.
- Barnum Point Park: (278 S. Sunrise Boulevard, Camano Island) Camano’s newest park has wide trails, beach access and lots of wildlife. Park in the free lot and follow a trail into the park.
- Church Creek Park: (72nd Avenue and 272nd Street NW) Dust off that old disc and head to Stanwood’s Church Creek Park to find a popular disc golf course. churchcreekdiscgolf.weebly.com
- Iverson Spit Preserve: (at the end of Iverson Road) Picnic and play on the sandy beach, walk the wooded path or fly a kite.
- Whale watching: Orca — or killer whales — are now being sighted around Camano Island. However, in the spring, it’s common to spot gray whales feeding off places like Mabana and Camano Island State Park. Learn more here: whidbeycamanoislands.com/whale-watching-from-land and here: facebook.com/OrcaNetwork
Hiking
- Mount Erie on Fidalgo Island: This is the perfect hike for someone who might not want to commit to hiking, because in addition to having a 5-mile trail to the top, there’s also an access road going all the way up. At the top, dots of land in water continue all the way to the horizon, making it a great place to sit and take in a spectacular view for a spell.
- The Pipeline Loop: Hike on a 3.3-mile journey in Snohomish County up to a scenic viewpoint with views on all sides. The trail starts in Lord Hill Park, which offers plenty of other fun trails and nature to explore.
- Oyster Dome: This destination in the Chuckanut Mountain is renowned for its sweeping view of Samish Bay and the San Juan Islands. The 7.9-mile hike goes past bat caves and through forested area until cresting upon a large rocky area. Dogs are allowed, but must remain on leash. It can be accessed on Chuckanut Drive or from the Samish Overlook.
- Centennial Trail: The Snohomish County Centennial Trail is a 30-mile-long paved trail along a former rail line connecting the cities of Snohomish, Lake Stevens and Arlington to Skagit County along State Route 9 (also great for biking).
Biking
As the weather turns around and people are encouraged to refrain from social gatherings, it’s a great time to get the bikes out to explore Skagit County’s great outdoors.
- Cascade Trail: Ride from Sedro-Woolley to Concrete through wooded areas near Highway 20.
- Kulshan Creek Trail: This is an urban, 5-mile path in Mount Vernon from Waugh Street to Fourth Street. The flat trail is easy for kids to keep up on, and a way to see the town while following proper safety regulations.
- The Tommy Thompson Trail: This path in Anacortes boasts excellent views of Fidalgo Bay and uses an abandoned railroad trestle. The path is paved, flat and 3.3 miles one way. It starts at the Port of Anacortes and continues to the March Point refineries area.
- Centennial Trail
