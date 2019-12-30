Stories about the area’s growth again punctuated the top stories of the year.
For the third straight year, news of more residential developments, a wide array of park upgrades and planned big projects cracked our annual list of noteworthy coverage from 2019.
Stanwood Camano News staff looked at reader feedback and analytics from SCnews.com to help determine the top 10.
The following is a compilation of stories from 2019 that had profound impacts.
1 — Barnum Point County Park opens
It took a long and winding path, but Camano Island’s newest park officially opened in June and has seen steady foot traffic ever since.
Island County purchased the first Barnum parcel of 27 acres in 2012. It ballooned to 169 acres between 2015 and 2018 as others sold land for the cause. Most recently, a new and improved parking lot was created this fall on a new 40-acre addition.
The rare addition of public waterfront land was made possible because of several groups working toward the same goal, including Whidbey Camano Land Trust; Friends of Camano Island Parks, Island County; Department of Fish and Wildlife; Recreation and Conservation Office; and homesteader Sterling Barnum's descendents, including Carolin Barnum Dilorenzo, who grew up on Barnum Point property that her grandfather pioneered.
The park now features 2.5 miles of trails traversing a variety of habitats.
2 — Stanwood High School construction
At this time next year, the giant three-story facility that dominates the intersection of Highway 532 and 72nd Avenue NW will be home to about 1,200 high schoolers — with room for plenty more.
The $147.5 million project, approved by voters in 2017, is on time, on budget and about at the halfway point for constructing what will be the city’s largest building. About 120 workers, including many from this area, are at the site each day now. So far, the building has seen more than 6,400 cubic yards of concrete, more than 500 tons of steel reinforcing bar, more than 4,500 pieces of steel weighing over 3 million pounds and more than 300 miles of wire, according to construction data.
The campus project also includes a new Career and Technical Education building; the new Church Creek Campus building that’ll house Lincoln Hill High School, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School; a new maintenance center; and upgrades at the stadium, including a new artificial turf field, track, fieldhouse, lights and tennis courts.
3 — Island-hopping bear steals headlines, hearts
A juvenile black bear moseyed around local islands from April to June. Aside from raiding a few bird feeders, he stayed out of the way and didn’t cause too much trouble.
He made his first appearance on April 25 when he was filmed walking near Smith and Juniper Beach roads on northeast Camano Island. He then swam to several local islands, including Whidbey, Fidalgo, Orcas, San Juan, Lopez, Decatur, Blakley and Shaw islands. Local residents, ferry workers and boaters witnessed and filmed the bear swimming across channels.
Wildlife officials said it is common for bears to swim long distances in search of food and mates.
Fish and Wildlife officers said the bear’s distinctive markings and behavior, captured on several home security videos along his route, allowed them to be pretty sure it was just one bear.
His exploits prompted a Twitter account, regular updates from Seattle TV stations and several news stories in local papers.
He was finally caught in a two-day peaceful showdown with authorities in Burlington and Mount Vernon. A tranquilizer safely brought him down from a tree into a tarp. He was released in the North Cascades.
4 — Murder suspect found dead
On March 3, 2018, the body of a decapitated woman was found near a 6-foot deep earthen bunker on the quiet south end of Camano Island, making news around the globe.
For nearly a year, tips flowed in to authorities up and down the West Coast.
Jacob Gonzales, 33, was suspected of killing his girlfriend, Katherine Cunningham, 36, on Feb. 15, 2018. Authorities tagged Cunningham’s abandoned car Feb. 16, 2018, near Yreka, California. Later, a samurai sword was found in the trunk. DNA testing confirmed Cunningham’s blood was on it, and Gonzalez’s DNA was in the car and on the sword.
A nationwide manhunt was underway, but it turns out he likely died not long after he abandoned his car.
With no identification, Gonzales' body — clad in women's clothing and found by a boater under a bridge in Yuba City, California, on April 7, 2018 — was classified as a John Doe, and authorities requested the public’s help with identification by posting photographs of his tattoos.
In November 2018, tips led detectives to believe that John Doe was Gonzales. DNA samples provided positive identification in April 2019.
“Although we have been waiting for this news, we have mixed emotions about his body being found,” the Cunningham family wrote in a social media post after the news broke. “We knew in all probability we would never have the answers to what happened … but the finding of Jacob’s body now leaves the answer unknown.”
5 — Miss Vicky completes a 10,000-mile trek
Miss Vicky, a 1931 Model A Ford Victoria, completed the 10,000-mile Peking to Paris Rally this summer with owner Lee Harman of Camano Island and his buddy Bill Ward of Olympia and Arizona.
For 36 days, they followed obscure directions to cross two continents, outwitting disaster and persevering harrowing ordeals.
Of 120 entrants starting the rally in Beijing, China, 103 made it to Paris. Of those, Miss Vicky was one of only 21 vintage vehicles that made the entire trip under their own power. That means she was never disabled, towed or given a lift on a flatbed truck.
Harman said they owed Miss Vicky’s success to the CIA, (as in the Camano Island As vintage car group), and especially to Rick Gilmour, a professional mechanic and machinist and Mark Norgard, who gave Miss Vicky 54 modifications, such as an auxiliary fuel tank, bush plates under the carriage and structural improvements.
The rally started at the Great Wall of China and followed the original 1907 rally’s route through China, Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France.
From June 2 to July 7, participants pushed 350-400 kilometers per day. Drivers got three “rest days” used as time to spend working on the cars.
“We broke the car several times, but we managed to repair it,” Ward said. “We made it through by the skin of our teeth.”
6 — Snowmageddon wreaks havoc
A series of snowstorms hammered the region for several weeks in February, grinding most people’s normal daily lives to a halt with up to a foot of snow in some locations.
Schools, businesses and organizations were closed. Roads became challenging. And unfortunately, some were injured or suffered property damage in snow-related accidents.
Emergency responders were busy, mostly from a spike in vehicle accidents around Stanwood during the storms.
Snowplow crews worked 14- to 16-hour days after snow started falling on Feb. 3. In Snohomish County, road crews applied 250 tons of sand, 203 tons of a mixture of salt and sand, and 1,400 gallons of liquid anti-icer to county roads, just during a 16-hour stretch from Feb. 10-11.
While the snow made travel difficult for many, for some it made leaving their homes impossible. Several volunteers stepped up to help with critical programs, such as the Medical Ride Program and Meals on Wheels. Community members volunteered to delivered meals while others dispatched water to those with frozen pipes or ferried people to medical appointments.
7 — Leque Island restoration complete
Seawater flooded onto the bulk of the 250-acre Leque Island this fall, culminating a 15-year project to restore the land to a more natural state.
Eide Road now leads to a 17-car parking lot that features access a 0.75-mile new trail on the 15.5-foot high berm — about 5.5 feet higher than the previous dike. The berm is designed to survive a worst-case scenario event, such as a storm during a king tide. The trail features benches, interpretive signs and places to launch kayaks.
Crews breached the aging dike surrounding 250 acres between Stanwood and Camano Island, allowing seawater at high tide to move all the way to Highway 532. The project creates new saltwater marshes that provide habitat for young salmon and other wildlife, including birds. Officials will monitor the site for years to come to gather data on wildlife changes.
A mix of groups are helping to pay for the project, including Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration Program, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Fish and Wildlife’s Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program, Ducks Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy, Floodplains by Design, and state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
But, probably the most noticeable change is that at high tide, Camano Island looks more like an island as drivers zip along Highway 532.
8 — Stanwood sees period of growth
Several new shops and eateries opened in Stanwood in the last year — Mammoth Burger and SAAL Brewing being among our most clicked on stories in 2019 on SCnews.com.
However, growth isn’t limited to downtown businesses.
A group announced plans in spring for a new development on the northeast corner of 72nd Avenue and SR 532 that could include apartments, townhouses, retail and commercial uses. Vine Street Group representatives is proposing a mix of 11 residential and commercial lots in a “Main Street style” consistent with its Traditional Neighborhood zoning.
The group plans to build in phases, starting with multifamily housing, then a hotel and finally commercial and retail spaces. Stanwood officials are also eyeing the site as the new home for City Hall and a police station.
Meanwhile, at least 10 separate major residential development projects were underway in Stanwood in 2019, adding about 500 new homes to the market. Local home sales for the year have remained hot as supply stayed low all year, driving prices steadily higher.
The growth prompted plenty of comments on social media, including eliciting the year’s most comments on the Stanwood Camano News’ Facebook page — mostly expressing worries about traffic congestion.
9 — Big improvements planned for parks
Stanwood officials are gearing up for a slew of park upgrades, but it won’t happen all at once.
First up in summer 2020 will be work at Heritage Park, including renovating 70,000 square feet of existing field space; converting the infield to artificial turf; reseeding the outfield; and improving the drainage system.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Landing Park — at the base of the old Hamilton smokestack — will get a makeover in 2020 to include a motorized boat launch, restrooms, nine boat trailer parking stalls and a driveway with turn-around area.
In coming years, the city will focus on Ovenell Park to the west of Stanwood near the bridge over the Stillaguamish River. The 17-acre former farm will eventually transform into a general-use park focused on nature, history and community. Also, the 15-acre Church Creek Park is scheduled to get upgrades to its drainage, ballfields and trails.
10 — Crematory gets OK after appeal
The question as to whether or not a crematory should be allowed in downtown Stanwood stirred plenty of debate in recent months.
The saga started in spring when Bill and Tari Dexter sought approval from the city to open American Cremation and Casket Alliance at 8808 271st Street NW, Stanwood.
After getting the OK, a group of citizens objected when the building’s use became public. Stanwood resident Peggy Kitting and other residents appealed the decision to allow the business, arguing that kind of establishment shouldn’t be allowed downtown.
Hearing Examiner John Galt announced Dec. 2 that the proposed crematory can be allowed as an incidental and secondary part of a funeral establishment.
Kitting requested a reconsideration, but on Dec. 19, Galt denied it. If an appeal is filed by Jan. 9, the decision will be reviewed in Snohomish County Superior Court.
