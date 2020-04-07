Every year, many third-graders throughout the region read six books and then compete in a head-to-head quiz-bowl style tournament.
This year will be no different — except they’ll be competing online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These students and their teachers and coaches have really been engaging with these books since November,” said Joy Feldman, lead librarian for Early Literacy at Sno-Isle Libraries.
“It didn't seem fair to pull the plug on the reading challenge. Those kids have been reading and working together as a team for so long. It’s 2020; we felt like we could be creative and take it online.”
This year, there were 60 elementary schools with 227 teams and almost 1,600 third-graders participating, including teams from Twin City, Stanwood and Utsalady elementaries as well as from Saratoga school.
“We created this home edition because we respect all of the hard work you have put in over these months, and we want to make sure you still have the chance to test your skills, represent your team and earn prizes,” library officials said.
The online semifinals took place at sno-isle.org/reading-challenge over the past several days and featured true/false or multiple choice. There were no short answer questions because officials are not able to judge in real-time.
“It was really cool, as a mom, to hear him think out loud and cite evidence when taking the test," said Chelsea Hanso, mother of third-grader Bodi.
The challenges started with in-school events, where top-scoring teams from each school compete in one of seven regional semifinal events. Typically, the top scorers from regionals move on to the finals. But this year, every team will advance to the finals.
“We decided to open it all up to all participants,” Feldman said. “It’s really warmed my heart to see and hear from families continuing to participate to know they are still having fun.”
Third-graders are the focus of the challenge because research shows that reading ability in third grade can be a tipping point for later academic and life success. Students not reading at grade level are less likely to finish high school which may have consequences later in life, according to event sponsors Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and the Northwest Literacy Foundation.
“Stanwood in particular has really embraced the third grade reading challenge,” Feldman said. “It's great to see how it has taken root in the community.”
