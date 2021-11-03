“Impressions of Camano” is Jason Dorsey’s solo show of new work at Sunnyshore Studio Nov. 6 and 13.
The paintings are of places remembered, moods reflected and memories captured.
“There are places that are, I guess you could say, my haunts,” Dorsey said.
As a boy, Dorsey ran around the wilds of south Camano Island. Some of the haunts were his secret places, and others are more public and recognizable.
He paints impressions of the beach and Sunnyshore Acres, where he grew up, the path running to the beach, the logs and the driftwood. One painting is from a moment he felt awestruck when the moon shone brightly through the trees.
“I paint with my heart, my imagination,” he said. “I’m trying to connect between the place and the impressions — the feel, the mood, why that impacted me at that moment. That’s what art can do.It can get to the more essential elements — the sun on the cliffs, the sparkle at the state park. Photos can’t always capture the feeling; paintings sometimes can.”
Last year, Dorsey walked the beaches all the way around Camano Island.
“A lot of scenes are from that walk. I painted the flats north of English Boom, the sailboat at Barnum Point, Driftwood Shores and the state park,” he said.
Some of his paintings are from his imagination. Some are from photographs from his wanderings over the years. He doesn’t just copy the photograph, but works to get to the essence of it, to capture “the feel, the mood, the impression of that place.”
“For me to paint Camano is to come back to a place that has a lot of meaning for me. I call Camano my island, I have a sense of ownership, I care about it, I want to celebrate it,” he said. “It’s my way of saying, this is my place.”
The show is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on two Saturdays, Nov. 6 and 13 at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. During the week, the exhibit is open by appointment: 317-209-6768 and online at sunnyshorestudio.com/gallery-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.