Area residents Jack Archibald and Erika Sigmon were honored along with the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank during the 16th annual Stanwood-Camano Philanthropist of the Year awards.
The awards were presented Friday by the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, whose mission is to facilitate projects, scholarships and philanthropy that enhances the community.
The Heritage Bank Organization Making a Difference Award honors the contributions of an area organization or business. This year's award went to the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank.
The award was presented by Kimberley Burden, who described how during the COVID-19 pandemic the organization stepped up when most went into lock-down mode.
“With people being laid off en masse, the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank learned just how thin the line could be between poverty and survival,” she said.
Most of the organization’s volunteers were of an age that required them to stay home.
“They were able to pivot quickly and continue providing essential services without interruption” with assistance from Stanwood-Camano School District employees, she said. “They immediately began to pre-pack grocery items for pick-up curbside. Volunteers shopped for the perishable items from a grocery list provided by the client, and the wheels kept turning. Through it all, those needing assistance could always count on receiving it.”
The Floyd & Delores Jones Spirit of Philanthropy Award, which honors those who have a deep commitment to philanthropy, was presented to Jack Archibald.
The award was presented by Chuck Durland, who described how Archibald has served the community for more than 40 years by donating nearly 20 large stained glass murals. Archibald also has led the South End String Band in giving many free concerts.
“Everyone has a toe-tapping good time when the String Band is playing,” Durland said. “Not only that, but the concerts help promote many worthy causes in our area. So many have benefited from his generosity. … He has single-handedly brought more beauty to our area than anyone I know, and he has donated his time, talent and funds for the good of us all.”
The Tasha Branch Pay It Forward Award went to Erika Sigmon. Each year, the name of the award, which honors an outstanding volunteer, changes to reflect its prior recipient.
The award was presented by Natalie Hagglund, who honored Sigmon for more than 30 years of work with Kiwanis — including efforts such as March of Dimes, road cleanups, Lights of Christmas, Aktion Club, the Kiwanis fair booth, electronics recycling and the Boy Scouts.
“Erika has taken her involvement with scouts to the next level and been a key volunteer with both Cub and Boy Scouts for almost 15 years,” Hagglund said. “Erika’s family partnered with Mouracade Farm when one of her sons completed an irrigation project there as his Eagle project. Mouracade Farm has been producing organic fruit and vegetables to donate to the Stanwood Food Bank since 1999, and this work is now being led by Erika.”
Sigmon now manages volunteers for planting, weeding and harvesting, and she encourages her fellow Kiwanis members and local scouts to help.
“Erika leads by example, and you can often find her literally getting her hands dirty to get the work completed,” Hagglund said.
