Handmade glass balls aren’t the only treasure people find during Glass Quest.
For some, the annual event has grown into an opportunity to create new traditions, connect with family and honor loved ones.
Brittany Luther, a mother of three from Bellingham, has traveled to Stanwood for the past two years to participate in the Great Northwest Glass Quest, which runs through Feb. 27.
She and her husband hide golf balls throughout their hotel room the day before the event so their children can practice.
“One person (hides) in the closet, and the others (are) on the prowl looking for the ball,” she said. “They take it very seriously.”
The popular free scavenger hunt, now in its 13th year, typically attracts about 15,000 people to the area. People search for camouflaged plastic clue balls hidden throughout the area with the help from hints by participating area businesses and organizations.
Kim Thompson, a resident from the Stanwood-Camano area, said a new tradition is taking shape this year in picking up trash with her family while out searching.
“Gotta love the places we quest or we won’t have them!” Thompson said. “(When you walk) through the parks looking for quest balls, there is so much trash that catches the eye that you think is a ball. My kids and I thought we could bring a trash bag with us and start picking it up.”
For some people, Glass Quest has become an event associated with remembering their loved ones.
In 2017, resident Lisa Wilcox’s husband died in a motorcycle accident. Since then, she and her children volunteer to hide clue balls in honor of her husband’s birthday, which always coincides with the event on Feb. 18.
“It’s kind of crazy how it started. My husband passed away and then in January 2018, I got an email asking if I wanted to hide clue balls,” Wilcox said. “So I thought, ‘OK, what a great way to just do something and remember something on his birthday.’”
Every year, they hide the balls when no one is looking, then go out to dinner. Wilcox said they change their approach to the balls every year and are dedicated to never doing the same thing twice. One year, they camouflaged the clue balls with leaves. Another year, she used magnets to hide one under a bench.
“Several years ago, my husband and I and a couple other couples went out to Glass Quest,” Wilcox said. “But now it’s turned into something that my sons and I love to do in honor of their father and his memory.”
Dawn Connor, a former Stanwood resident who now lives seven hours away in Newport, said she plans to travel to the area this week to celebrate with her late mother’s best friends. She has been participating for four years, and the event holds special significance for her.
“I started in 2018, however, the year (my mother) passed away, in 2019, I found my ball at Kayak Park. I’ve also lost my father, and as I walked down the hill, two deer passed by and I really had this sense that they were there,” Connor said.
She found the ball about 10 minutes later.
“I was so excited,” she said. “And then when they gave me the (glass) ball, I thought, ‘this is the ball my mom and dad wanted me to have.’ It was opal-white and my birthstone is opal.”
When she and her husband moved to Newport last year, her husband bought three balls and hid them on their 17-acre property as a way to bring some semblance of Glass Quest to them.
This year, she is excited to stay with her mother’s best friends on Camano Island and quest with them.
“I’m looking forward to seeing them, it was something that was unexpected,” Connor said. “I’m sure we will do a lot of reminiscing and thinking about her.”
