The water was glassy and calm. The joyous echoes bouncing off the walls had faded.
The stillness in the Stanwood-Camano YMCA pool stemmed from staffing shortages, which meant pool hours were slashed in half in January. Frustration simmered as the closure stretched into February and March.
“I was used to swimming a mile every morning, so when the pool closed it really upset our schedules,” said Robin Ringland, part of a large contingent of swimmers who typically use the lap lanes during the day.
Erin Witthuhn, the Stanwood-Camano YMCA aquatics director, said they started a job search campaign but, like many businesses, struggled to find applicants.
“We did as much as we could, and so we started recruiting our members and asking our members to help us recruit guards to open the pools,” Witthuhn said.
Meanwhile, Ringland and sisters Jane Cameron and Peggy Sjong — all retired teachers — cooked up a plan while in the pool’s hot tub.
“We figured we could all work 10 hours a week as lifeguards and get the pool back open,” said Ringland, 69.
Sjong, 66, said she wanted to help because many swimmers, like her, used the pool as their community.
“I could not handle being locked down during COVID,” she said. “It saved my life being able to come here and swim.”
“We figured all the other senior citizen swimmers felt this way, too,” said Cameron, 70.
They were joined by Andrea Fletcher, 36, also a former teacher.
All four women taught math and science. Ringland retired from Stanwood High after teaching math, chemistry and physics. Cameron was a former math professor at the State University of New York. Sjong is also a former math teacher.
“I moved here last year from Colorado and have made amazing friends at the YMCA,” Fletcher said. “I love these ladies.”
The four teachers decided to apply.
“When the ladies applied, we mostly felt excitement,” Witthuhn said. “But, it's true, they’re not your typical applicant.”
They approached the application, certification and training process with gusto.
“Asking people to be a reference on a job application was weird. I did not envision myself applying for a job ever again,” said Sjong, who, like the other women, were lifeguards as teenagers.
They all passed the written test with flying colors, prompting the astonished instructors to ask their secret.
“We did this thing called studying,” Ringland said with a laugh. “We’re all former teachers. We practice what we preach.”
They all passed the swim test and were able to pull a victim from the water with ease, Fletcher said.
“It’s a lot like my job being a granny,” Cameron said. “This job is to just prevent bad things from happening. It’s the same skillset. Be observant, think ahead and prevent things from getting bad.”
Witthuhn, the aquatics director, said that the four women “allowed us to reopen the pool back to normal hours.”
The hunt for lifeguards is a nationwide issue with thousands of jobs sitting empty, according to the American Lifeguard Association. And there are fewer teens seeking jobs than ever before — 35% of 16- to 19-year-olds are working compared to 52% 20 years ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
More seniors are stepping up to the lifeguard chair, according to the American Lifeguard Association.
“It’s hard work,” Ringland said. “We put in about 9,000 steps in a three-hour shift.”
But the effort proved worthwhile. The YMCA pool returned to normal hours on April 1. Since then, the YMCA has added a few more lifeguards, and the ladies are continuing to recruit more people to be guards.
Helen Pearson, a regular morning swimmer, said she is happy to be back in the pool.
“We’re so grateful for them,” Pearson said. “We’re just surprised and delighted at these women.”
Witthuhn said it's unusual to have lifeguards so ingrained in the local swim community.
“It’s a different vibe in the pool for sure,” Witthuhn said of when the ladies are on duty. “They chat up everybody. It’s all very positive. You can hear the positive sounds bouncing off the walls.”
Since returning to full hours, the pool’s usage has bounced back and is now higher than pre-pandemic levels, Witthuhn said.
For the new lifeguards, that means mission accomplished.
“We are perfectly happy to be fired or forced back into retirement if they get more staff,” Cameron said with a chuckle. “We’d all be OK with that.”
