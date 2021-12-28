Stanwood Camano News staff looked at reader feedback and analytics from SCnews.com to help determine the top 10 storylines of the year.
1 COVID-19 keeps firm grip
Adapting and reacting to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic dominated local news again this year.
In mid-February, Camano Island resident Karen Henderson was in a coma and on a ventilator facing a very bleak future. “She’s a walking miracle," her husband says of her long journey to recovery.
It began with the rollout of vaccines, which included somewhat complicated tiers — or phases — of who was eligible and when they could get a shot. Soon, the vaccine distribution shifted from the logistics of administering many shots to a PR effort trying to reach those who hadn’t received a dose. Along the way, local vaccine clinics were staffed by an army of dedicated volunteers and first responders who helped the process run as smoothly as possible.
Meanwhile, area businesses again rode a yearlong rollercoaster of ever-changing safety regulations, constantly adapting to shifting mask, vaccine and social distancing requirements. Simultaneously, they navigated a year disrupted by global supply chain issues, also stemming from the pandemic.
All year long, area organizations were touch-and-go about whether to host traditional events, many of which help raise money for local causes. Events such as the Great Northwest Glass Quest, Art by the Bay, summer concert series, soap box derby and Camano Art Tour did move forward. Many more were canceled, including popular events such as the Stanwood Camano Community Fair, Chili Chowder Cook-off and Summer Arts Jam.
Through it all, the Stanwood Camano News kept reporting the latest numbers of local COVID cases, stories about those affected by the virus and details about the latest rules in an effort to keep our readers informed.
2 City leadership shake-up
After serving her appointment as mayor, Elizabeth Callaghan chose not to run for election in November. Sid Roberts ran unopposed and has already taken the helm of a council that has lost two longtime members, Rob Johnson and Dianne White, a former mayor. White retired. Johnson lost his seat to Dani Gaumond, a challenger and relative newcomer in city politics. Judy Williams lost her seat to Tim Schmitt, a recent transplant with no elected experience, but who has attended meetings regularly and has been a vocal critic of city actions.
Callaghan and City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson made a surprise joint statement that the city and Ferguson agreed to part ways as of Sept. 20. Ferguson, city administrator since October 2018, helped guide the city through a pandemic, ongoing growth and several capital projects, including flood prevention efforts, new trails and park upgrades.
Callaghan tapped Shawn Smith to temporarily fill the city administrator position. The city has employed Smith as city engineer since January 2016. In March 2020, he became city engineer/capital projects manager, a new position that prioritizes capital improvement projects, plans reviews and inspections. It’s up to the new mayor, Roberts, who the permanent administrator should be.
Meanwhile, the new-look City Council finds itself in the midst of many ongoing park improvement projects and deciding where to put a new City Hall and police station. Also on the table is a plan for managing traffic and development while protecting natural resources and increasing utility capacity for water, sewer and drainage.
3 Stanwood growth on fast track
A global pandemic hasn't seemed to slow the demand for housing in the area. Existing home sales have stayed steady, despite inventory dipping to record low levels in 2021. The high demand and low supply have combined to drive home prices to new or near-new heights.
Development in Stanwood has been steadily feeding the city's population boom. According to the latest U.S. Census data, Stanwood is one of the fastest-growing cities in the county. While Snohomish County grew by 16% between 2010-2020, Stanwood grew 23.6%, going from 6,231 to 7,705 people.
Articles about each proposed development were consistently among our most-read stories. Most of the developments are concentrated in northeast Stanwood, and many are still in various stages of construction or still in the pipeline. Stanwood City Council closed out 2021 by sending the 30-acre Kottsick annexation request to the Snohomish County Boundary Review Board. The annexation is the precursor to 127 new homes. While many council members voiced concern that Stanwood is growing too fast, most agreed that the city would have more control over building standards if the property is annexed before developers build.
Meanwhile, Cedar Hill Estates is close to completion with 90-plus units on the northeast corner of 80th Avenue and 284th Street NW. West of Cedar Hill, developers are moving earth for Chandler’s Reserve’s 91 single-family homes on 26.76 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW.
Apartments continue to rise, as well. Uptown in the Stanwood Camano Village, Madison Place is nearing completion, adding 81 units near the 45 units at Cambridge Place completed in 2020. More units are planned south of Twin City Elementary, with Creekside Apartments adding 60 multifamily units bringing Creekside’s total to 216 units. Upper Left Property Group's three-story, 31-unit multifamily is taking shape on 72nd Avenue NW, just north of Stanwood High School.
4 New school superintendent
In January, Stanwood-Camano School District Jean Shumate announced she would retire in June after 20 years in the position. When she stepped down, she was the third-longest tenured superintendent in the state — a job title that averages about five years.
The School Board hired a firm that garnered 23 applicants in a national search. By early May, the School Board narrowed its choices to six applicants, all from Washington. After public interviews, the School Board selected Deborah Rumbaugh as the 10th Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent.
Rumbaugh, who has a doctorate of education, had worked in the Highline School District since 2013 as a middle school principal and director of human resources before becoming an area superintendent. She took the reins in the midst of a global pandemic that has sent ripples throughout society, including education.
She and the School Board are embarking on a handful of new initiatives, including creating a comprehensive strategic plan — a roadmap for the school system that aligns all stakeholders on a shared vision, common goals and unified direction for the district’s educational efforts.
5 Environmental efforts
Stories about the many local environmental initiatives were consistently popular at SCnews.com. In the spring, the newspaper published a comprehensive look at the complicated and multi-pronged effort underway to help restore salmon runs on the Stillaguamish River. That effort includes bringing tribes, governments, nonprofits, property owners and others together to plan how to reduce pollution, expand estuary lands and support healthy rivers.
Other efforts were also ongoing to clean area shorelines, such as the state removing 150 tons of creosote-soaked logs via helicopter from Elger Bay this year. The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians purchased the tidelands of Triangle Cove on Camano Island to preserve it as an estuary to help salmon. That is one of several local projects where dikes have been moved back — such as on Fir Island in the Skagit River delta and on Leque Island near the north fork of the Stillaguamish River — to expand estuaries.
These efforts expand on past projects of a similar ilk as well as lay the groundwork for future environmental endeavors. On the horizon, there’s an effort underway to re-establish estuary land in the Livingston Bay area of Camano. Meanwhile, local groups see Seattle City Light’s upcoming federally required relicensing of its three Skagit Dams as an opportunity to expand salmon habitat.
6 Extreme weather
In February, more than 10 inches of snow blanketed the region, wreaking havoc for streets and buildings, including the former Stanwood Camano News office, which ultimately moved to a new location.
By late June, an unprecedented record heatwave settled in over the region, prompting wildfire and drought fears. Several businesses and organizations closed due to the heat. Community cooling centers opened at the Stanwood-Camano YMCA and the Lincoln Hill Retirement Community.
In November, the area experienced intense rainfall nearly every day from a parade of “atmospheric rivers.” The deluge of wind and rain triggered flooding, mudslides and power outages. One storm struck during a king tide — one of the highest tides of the year — sending wild waves and a storm surge into homes. The ocean whipped logs, boats and debris onto roads and into people’s property. Island County declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, about 65,000 customers in Stanwood and on Camano Island were without power, some for more than two days.
In 2020, we wrote about Island County partnering with the Washington Coastal Resilience Project and a Sea Level Rise Strategy Study to help study and develop strategic planning tools to help shoreline property owners manage rising sea levels. This year, the study's descriptions of storm surges played out, with waves crashing into beachfront yards, leaving debris and drift logs — and even moving bulkheads.
7 High school torn down, new school opens
Earlier this month, the public got its first chance to tour the new Stanwood High and Church Creek Campus buildings. Though the facilities opened to students in January, the pandemic limited the public’s opportunity to see inside the state-of-the-art schools.
The 44,000-square-foot Church Creek Campus building opened in September 2020, and the three-story, 241,500-square-foot Stanwood High building opened in January. Throughout this year, crews put finishing touches on the four-year $147.5 million project that voters approved in 2017.
The project, which was on schedule and on budget, looked mostly complete in spring when Stanwood-based Taylor’s Excavators tore down the bulk of the 50-year-old high school, removing about 10,000 tons of concrete, 6,000 tons of steel and 16,000 tons of wood and debris. It cleared space for a parking lot and practice field.
8 Animal encounters
Many of the most-shared stories this past year involved animals.
In spring, the Stanwood Camano News wrote about a boom of birdwatchers. The hobby is experiencing a surge in participation, largely due to the pandemic and people embracing an outdoor and socially distanced activity.
In March, there was an increase in calls to the Island County Sheriff’s Office about loose dogs on Camano. In many cases, the loose dogs frightened walkers and runners but a few cases involved attacks, including two pit bulls that killed two cows. It’s against county code for people to let their dogs run loose, chase, jump on or snap at people on sidewalks or other public places. Dogs that are off their premises must be on a leash, no longer than 8 feet long.
Meanwhile, the hunt of the so-called murder hornets — Asian giant hornets — captured peoples’ attention during the summer. A dead hornet was found in Marysville, and several active nests were found, and subsequently destroyed, near Blaine. Officials offered tips to build traps and collected potential sightings through an online reporting website.
The annual return of gray whales to local waters happened in March. But a month later, at least one dead gray whale was found floating in Port Susan Bay. The gray whale population is currently experiencing an “unusual mortality event” that began in 2019 with increased strandings. It was one of 114 gray whale deaths in 2021.
In June, an orca whale surprised a Camano family with a rarely seen, and even more rarely documented, encounter. Deb Syna said she, her husband Dirk Morgan and their 16-year-old daughter Nina took their 17-foot boat into Saratoga Passage to enjoy the sunshine and scenery when a transient orca not only appeared near Elger Bay, but pushed and spun the family boat for about three minutes. "It approached us, it blew a couple of times, it went under our boat and rocked the boat — almost as if it was scratching its back on our hull," Syna said. "Then it started pushing us toward shore, then it started spinning us. We went around a couple of times."
9 Odd return for high school sports
High school sports were shut down from March 2020 to February 2021. But it wasn’t quite back to normal upon their return to fields and courts earlier this year. Athletes were limited to small groups, required to wear masks and followed other safety procedures. For example, low-risk sports such as cross country could practice in pods of six separated by a buffer zone while higher-risk indoor sports had stricter regulations such as one athlete per hoop for basketball practice, according to state and WIAA in-person requirements. No matter. Most appeared happy to be back in action, even without a postseason.
“It’s no secret our kids need something,” Stanwood High athletic director Tom Wilfong said in January. “The governor recently opened the door to get some kids back on campus, and now is the time to jump back in.”
The plan condensed fall, winter and spring sports into five-week seasons. But by fall 2021, a more traditional-looking high school sports season was given the green light. There were spectators, cheerleaders and a band again — in addition to a full season and the lure of postseason play. And the Spartans took advantage. Football, volleyball and cross country all advanced to their state tournaments. Girls soccer and boys tennis competed in district and regional tournaments, respectively.
But the year appears to be ending with some uncertainty as a new mutation of COVID-19 spreads quickly. A statewide COVID outbreak among wrestlers, including Spartans, forced a pause in the sport for now. It also prompted state health and sports officials to ratchet up safety and virus testing protocols for wrestling and basketball.
10 Some stories bring smiles
Among the stories that readers spent the most time with at SCnews.com this year were a few tales that put smiles on peoples’ faces.
In February came the story of the Root family of Camano Island finding a woolly mammoth tooth while beachcombing for agates at the base of a bluff. They found what they thought was an unusual-looking large striped rock with agates embedded in it. It wasn’t. The discovery of a mammoth tooth is rare, but not uncommon in the area. Most recently, a tooth was found on Whidbey Island in 2018, two years after another was found on another part of Whidbey Island. A 2012 landslide exposed part of a mammoth tusk and a molar near Cama Beach State Park. And years ago, a mammoth tooth was found near Barnum Point. The Columbian mammoth roamed the Pacific Northwest 12,000-30,000 years ago. The mammoths, relatives of today’s elephants, went extinct about 11,000 years ago during the Ice Age.
In spring, the newspaper chronicled the journey of Stanwood’s Savanna Woods on NBC’s “The Voice.” Woods first auditioned for “The Voice” television show in June 2020. Her gigs had all been canceled due to COVID-19, and she had time on her hands. The local singer-songwriter advanced three rounds to the knockout performance broadcast nationwide on April 26. The public voted online that night, but the winner wasn’t revealed until May 10. After the two-week wait, Woods flew to L.A. to learn on live TV that competitor Devan Blake Jones beat her out to advance to the group of 17 in the next competition.
In late summer, a story on the Grandma Lorraine Invitational featured a family’s swim across Port Susan bay from Tulare to Tyee. The event honors Lorraine McKinnon, who swam every day in the ocean for many years. McKinnon, who will be 100 in April and lives in a retirement home, watched as family and friends swam across Port Susan Bay in her honor.
In late June, Marlene Moodie heard a knock at the Stanwood Library's front door and found a duckling jumping and tapping its beak on the window. Eight ducklings were trapped in an access well that houses ventilation pipes and leads to the crawl space. They scooped the ducks out of the hole. Some ran off with their mama, but several went back into the same spot and became trapped again. With the mama gone, four ducklings were taken to Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington. Later, staff heard “peep, peep, peep” from an air vent. Two more ducklings were then rescued from under the building. “Thanks to all of you for being such caring and compassionate folks,” Stanwood Library Manager Charles Pratt said. “Y’all are a bunch of ‘good eggs.’”
