For the first time, local preschools are coordinating a joint open house for parents and children to tour.
"This is just one of the ways we thought we could bring the early childhood education community together," Stanwood Cooperative Preschool boardmember Betsy Shields said.
The free Community Preschool Open House takes place 4-7 p.m. March 2 and includes Stanwood Cooperative Preschool, Sequoia Preschool, Little Red Schoolhouse Stanwood Camano Learning Center, Josie's Learning Center, Camano Lutheran Preschool, Camano Chapel Preschool & Kindergarten, Discovery Place and Pop Up Preschool.
The preschools will have activities for the children, tours and information available for the parents at each school to learn about each center and to answer questions.
Since 1976, the Stanwood-Camano community has expanded from no preschools to more than eight.
The participating preschool open houses: Stanwood Cooperative Preschool is at 27027 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood; Camano Chapel is at 867 S. West Camano Dr., Camano Island; Camano Lutheran Preschool is at 850 Heichel Rd., Camano Island; Discovery Place Preschool is at 28223 71st Dr. NW, Stanwood; Josie's Learning Center are at 9901 272nd Pl. NW, Stanwood; Sequoia Preschool is at 26930 94th Dr. NW, Stanwood; The Little Red Schoolhouse (Stanwood Camano Learning Center) is at 2304 300th St. NW, Stanwood; and Pop Up Preschool at Cohost, 8712 271st. St., Stanwood.
For information, visit StanwoodPreschool.org.
