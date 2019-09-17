Experience history in a beautiful setting on Sept. 20-21, during the third annual Stanwood Camano Historic Sites Tour. The free, self-guided tour of 21 locations, includes historic buildings, schools, barns, cemeteries, churches and parks on Camano Island and in Stanwood, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Walking tours with a focus on historic buildings will start from the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood, where visitors can view a new exhibit of Stanwood’s history. A talk Friday night will recount the history of The Floyd — originally the Public Hall of Stanwood — built in 1902.
Most locations offer activities throughout the two-day event. From old movies at The Floyd and a Cemetery Search game to roller skating at the South Camano Grange or using a handheld egg beater at Cama Beach, all ages can find something of interest and entertainment on the tour.
Bus tours on Saturday will transport tour-goers to picturesque historic Camano Island sites; call 360-387-0222 for bus tour reservations.
A special exhibit by artist Jack Gunter and a dramatic performance Saturday night will highlight programs at the 1906 Camano City Schoolhouse.
Visit historicsitestour.com for a schedule of times and locations. For more about events at The Floyd, leave a message at 360-629-6110 or e-mail SAHSrh2@aol.com.
The tour:
- Floyd Norgaard Center
- Camano Lutheran Church
- Kristoferson Farm
- Barnum Point
- South Camano Grange
- Mabana Schoolhouse
- Camano Island State Park
- Cama Beach State Park & Esary Logging Camp at Cama Beach
- Camano Island Inn
- Camano City Schoolhouse
- Utsalady Vista Point
- Utsalady Ladies Aid
- Camano Pioneer Cemetery
- English Boom
