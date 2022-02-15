The Great Northwest Glass Quest, a popular free scavenger hunt now in its 13th year, will take place from Feb. 18 to 27.
Over the course of those 10 days, treasure hunters — known as Questers — search for plastic clue balls across the Stanwood-Camano area. These plastic clue balls are often camouflaged to make them harder to find. Those who find the clue balls can then exchange them for limited-edition glass balls created by local artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger. The glass balls come with a certificate of authenticity.
“One of the things that we try to remind people about is the thrill of the treasure hunt, to embrace the thrill of the hunt,” said Jessica McCready, executive director of the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. “You’re not guaranteed to find one, people look for years without finding one. Some of it is determination, but a lot of it is being in the right place.”
About 400 plastic clue balls will be hidden every day of the event, McCready said.
Glass Quest typically attracts about 15,000 people who visit participating area businesses and public spaces in the epic hide-and-seek adventure. Each business and organization typically unveil hints for their clue balls — sometimes in-person at the business, on social media or on the business' website.
Clue balls are commonly hidden in public spaces, such as at Freedom Park, Four Spring Reserve, Heritage Park, Church Creek Park, Kayak Point Park, Lake Goodwin County Park and Wenberg County Park.
Unlike previous years, Cama Beach State Park and Camano Island State Park will not be participating. In recent years there has been an uptick on people causing damage by going off-trail and destroying vegetation with sticks, McCready said. She said it is important to not disturb the vegetation, leave no trace and remember that the plastic balls can be found through just the eyes because only half of a clue ball can be camouflaged.
“Enjoy what we have to offer and enjoy the stores and enjoy the local businesses,” McCready said. “Do something to give back to our community, too.”
A limited number of glass balls can also be found for sale at area businesses.
