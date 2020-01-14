Washington State Patrol troopers reported taking 3,507 suspected impaired drivers off roadways in District 7 last year and noted a 52% decrease of serious injury collisions caused by impaired drivers from the previous year, according to the data.
Troopers contacted 177,579 people in the course of their daily work in 2019 in District 7, which covers Island, Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Troopers stopped 4,679 drivers for distracted driving and reduced the number of distracted driving collisions by 35% compared to 2018, according to WSP data.
Throughout the district, the State Patrol investigated 7,572 collisions. Additionally, troopers stopped 64,393 drivers for speeding; 46,335 of those drivers were considered aggressive.
Troopers collectively made 1,137 drug arrests.
