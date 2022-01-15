A tsunami advisory was in effect for the Washington coast, including Camano Island, on Saturday morning after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga.
The tsunami advisory was called off just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
"The tsunami advisory for the Washington and Oregon coasts is cancelled. No tsunami danger exists for the area," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
For Washington, starting after 8:30 a.m., strong currents and waves are possible in the Strait of Juan de Fuca and San Juan Islands, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami advisory is generally for waves of 1-3 feet, and that is the current expectation, according to officials.
The tsunami advisory included Camano Island and Snohomish County shorelines. Some inland Washington sites saw waters rise about 1 foot at times, according to the National Weather Service.
By Saturday afternoon, Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management said in a tweet that the eruption has caused "no known damage today along the Snohomish County coastline."
The National Weather Service said in a statement Saturday morning that this tsunami could be capable of producing strong currents that may be "hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures. Widespread inundation is NOT expected."
Officials said they recommend those living in coastal areas "move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials."
The tsunami waves kicked up by the #Tonga eruption have caused no known damage today along the Snohomish County coastline. Even so, please continue to stay away from the beaches and waterfront. Tsunami create powerful currents that are hard to spot and may continue for hours. pic.twitter.com/sPrN1TkdbZ— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) January 15, 2022
The tsunami advisory for the Washington and Oregon coasts is cancelled. No tsunami danger exists for the area.To repeat, the tsunami advisory is cancelled.— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 16, 2022
A #tsunami is occurring. Tsunami Advisories have been ended for portions of Southcentral and Southeast Alaska- they continue elsewhere. See https://t.co/npoUHxWBas for the latest. Port San Luis, CA: 4.3 ftKing Cove, AK: 3.3 ftCrescent City, CA: 3.7 ftPoint Reyes, CA: 2.9 ft pic.twitter.com/HeZJldZlxZ— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022
Footage of tsunami waves reaching the Oregon coast this morning. This is why it's not a good idea to be on the coastal beaches. And remember: the first waves may NOT be the biggest. https://t.co/PKaxyV7g5S— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 15, 2022
Here are the latest maximum observed wave heights as of 12:15 PM PT: La Push coming in at 1.1 ft, Neah Bay at 0.9 ft, & Port Angeles at 0.8 ft. A tsunami advisory remains in effect for the Washington Coast & the Strait of Juan de Fuca. pic.twitter.com/lNpeSXwg3o— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 15, 2022
