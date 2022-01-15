tsunami

A tsunami advisory was in effect for the Washington coast, including Camano Island, on Saturday morning after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga.

The tsunami advisory was called off just after 5 p.m. Saturday. 

"The tsunami advisory for the Washington and Oregon coasts is cancelled. No tsunami danger exists for the area," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

For Washington, starting after 8:30 a.m., strong currents and waves are possible in the Strait of Juan de Fuca and San Juan Islands, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami advisory is generally for waves of 1-3 feet, and that is the current expectation, according to officials.

The tsunami advisory included Camano Island and Snohomish County shorelines. Some inland Washington sites saw waters rise about 1 foot at times, according to the National Weather Service. 

By Saturday afternoon, Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management said in a tweet that the eruption has caused "no known damage today along the Snohomish County coastline."

The National Weather Service said in a statement Saturday morning that this tsunami could be capable of producing strong currents that may be "hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures. Widespread inundation is NOT expected."

Officials said they recommend those living in coastal areas "move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials."

