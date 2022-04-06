The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is underway with tulip viewings, art and a farmers’ market. The festivities continue throughout April.
On the eve of the festival, workers at Tulip Town spread gravel along walkways in display gardens, moved sawdust to bridge muddy fields and painted lines on the grassy parking area.
RoozenGaarde employees were working the ticket booth, directing traffic and flagging cars on Beaver Marsh Road for pedestrians to cross while visitors were already roaming its expansive display gardens of daffodils and tulips, some of which were in bloom.
Anticipation has built up in the Skagit Valley after two years with no tulip festival under COVID-19 restrictions.
Local venture capital company Spinach Bus Ventures bought Tulip Town west of Mount Vernon in the summer of 2019.
Its first tulip festival season was canceled due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, and its second season was masked and restricted the number of people who could attend, said Andrew Miller, partner with Spinach Bus Ventures.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2020 stay-at-home order shut down Washington businesses just 10 days before the tulip festival was set to begin, said Cindy Verge, executive director of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
Brent Roozen with RoozenGaarde said that spring of 2020 was ideal in terms of weather and blooms, but RoozenGaarde couldn’t welcome any visitors.
“The pandemic crushed us like so many other businesses,” he said.
The shock of the pandemic caused a significant number of orders for RoozenGaarde’s cut flowers to be canceled, causing the company to throw tulips into the compost pile, Roozen said.
The entire county was affected by the loss of the 2020 festival, an event that brings in as much as $80 million for the Skagit Valley, Verge said.
RoozenGaarde, Tulip Town, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and many local restaurants and hotels were devastated by the loss in revenue that came with the festival cancellation, she said.
“We know what it means to not have a tulip festival now,” said Rachael Ward Sparwasser, managing partner of Spinach Bus Ventures.
In 2021, the festival was back on despite some COVID-19 restrictions, including a mask mandate and a requirement to purchase tickets prior to visiting.
Many annual April events such as the street fair, Kiwanis salmon barbecue and parade had remained canceled, Verge said.
This year, all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, but Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde are still asking visitors to buy tickets online prior to arrival to minimize traffic.
RoozenGaarde will allow visitors to purchase tickets on-site to prevent anyone getting turned away at the ticketing booth.
Garden Rosalyn, Skagit Valley’s newest display garden, allows online and on-site ticket purchasing and well-behaved leashed dogs.
Despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Tulip Town had another setback this year.
According to crop rotation, which keeps bulbs healthy, the tulips needed to be planted in their lowest field for the 2022 season.
Then heavy rain in the fall flooded the field, wiping out 80% of their tulip crop.
“When we lose a crop, half a million people notice,” Miller said. But the owners chose to use the loss as an opportunity to refocus on Tulip Town’s display gardens and customer experience.
The indoor display venue features food prepared by a gourmet chef at Skagit Landing — also owned by Spinach Bus Ventures — a beer and wine garden featuring local brews and an assortment of retail merchandise.
Tulip Town expanded its display gardens and removed the fences that were around the tulips last year, Miller said.
Miller and Sparwasser said that they are looking forward to Locals Night at Tulip Town on April 13, a years-long tradition that grants Skagit County residents free admission to experience the tulip festival, some for the first time.
“Locals Night is like Christmas for us,” Miller said.
As for RoozenGaarde, all visitors will have the chance to view acres of tulips, and early visitors will see some remaining daffodils.
“People need something bright to look forward to,” Roozen said.
