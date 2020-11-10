Twin City Elementary received a national award honoring the school’s work to serve its special populations.
The National ESEA Distinguished School Award, one of two awarded in Washington state this year, comes with $20,000.
“It was a surprise and an honor to receive this award,” Principal Jennifer Allen said during the presentation in the virtual Stanwood-Camano School Board meeting Nov. 3. “We have hurdles and barriers to overcome … but the staff has been very committed to improving curriculum and instructional practice we believe will help students.”
The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, formerly the National Title I Association, has been selecting examples of superior, federally funded school programs for national recognition through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program since 1996. These schools demonstrate a wide array of strengths, including team approaches to teaching and learning, focused professional development opportunities for staff, individualized programs for student success and strong partnerships between the school, parents and community, according to the organization.
Twin City won in Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students, such as homeless, migrant and English language learners.
“There couldn't be a school or a principal that is more deserving of the award,” said Lloy Schaaf, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “Jennifer Allen and her staff are incredibly focused and intentional about student learning.”
Remote learning update
School District staff updated the School Board on distance learning, including available technology for students and families.
Dan Johnston, the district’s director of assessment and technology, said Chromebooks have been distributed to nearly all students and about 740 hotspots are out in the community. Hybrid teachers received voice amplifiers to help teach through masks, he said.
“When you’re teaching through a mask, it can be hard to be heard,” Johnston said during the Nov. 3 meeting.
In a Nov. 6 letter to families, district officials wrote that "in spite of the increased case count per 100,000 per two week period, districts can proceed with reopening plans for elementary students provided the district has capacity to serve students, can complete screening protocols, has required PPE available, and has the necessary staff."
However, District officials said they plan toward bringing back fourth- and fifth-grade students into buildings on Nov. 30 "only if the number of cases flattens or decreases over a two week period."
Meanwhile, the district continues to provide free seven-day meal bags for all children in the community. For more information, visit stanwood.wednet.edu. Meal distributions occur Fridays at the elementary schools.
Donations
The Stanwood-Camano School District received a donation of various musical instruments and recording equipment from Kelli Jones of Stanwood valued at $4,105 to support the Lincoln Hill High School and Lincoln Academy Music Program.
The Stillaguamish Grange delivered dictionaries to the third grade students at Cedarhome, Saratoga, Stanwood Elementary and Twin City on Oct. 24 and 26.
