The U.S. Department of Transportation has donated $5,263,563 in federal funding to two regional projects aimed at improving road safety, according to a news release.
It's part of the Safer Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) initiative, which saw $800 million go to 510 communities across the country. SS4A invests $5 billion over five years to projects that prevent roadway deaths.
The larger of the two projects is the Puget Sound Regional Council's Safety Action Plan for the Central Puget Sound Region, which will see $4,860,363 of the money. The Central Puget Sound Region is made up of Snohomish, Pierce, King and Kitsap counties.
"We look forward to working in close partnership with Everett and the other jurisdictions funded by the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to create regional and local safety plans that will move us toward the important goal of reaching zero traffic fatalities by 2030," Josh Brown, executive director, said in a news release. "(This will) help us advance safety goals across our region."
The Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization, which oversees Island County, will get $403,200 to develop a comprehensive plan.
"The Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization looks forward to developing a comprehensive plan to make our community safer for all who use our roadways, including bikers and pedestrians as well as those who drive motorcycles and vehicles," said Melanie Bacon, the executive board chair, in a news release. "These funds will be well-spent designing a safer roadway future, and we are confident that our citizens and visitors will be delighted with the final result."
