The U.S. Department of Transportation has donated $5,263,563 in federal funding to two regional projects aimed at improving road safety, according to a news release.

It's part of the Safer Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) initiative, which saw $800 million go to 510 communities across the country. SS4A invests $5 billion over five years to projects that prevent roadway deaths.


