U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen discussed food accessibility during an Oct. 21 tour of the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Larsen, D-Washington, spoke with Executive Director Kathy Moe as they navigated the food bank and the new thrift store that recently opened across the street.
“The need for a food bank is really important here in Snohomish County,” Larsen said. “This is a food bank that serves the region. It’s not just the Stanwood-Camano food bank. It’s really a Snohomish County, Island County, Skagit County food bank.”
When the building was first constructed, it was rare to serve 300 families in one week, Moe said. Now, they served 10,687 families from July 2021 to June 2022 – in the same building, according to the website.
To expand, they moved their thrift store across the street on 102nd Avenue in west downtown Stanwood, allowing the store to adopt new displays and a more modern look, Moe said. With the thrift store in a new building, the staff plans to expand the food bank to exist in a grocery store layout.
“I think we were able to show (Larsen) how cool our place is and what we’re doing at the programs and all the work that’s gone into it and how many people we really provide things for in this community,” Moe said. “Mostly, I think, it’s just a pleasure to have someone notice our organization.”
The thrift store is open now, with the new food layout expected in February.
“People need to continue to support these programs to help families in need,” Larsen said. “It doesn’t matter what happens in the economy, food banks play a critical role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.