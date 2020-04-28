Austin Osburn wanted to go faster.
“Trot!” the 12-year-old exclaimed a few weeks ago with a grin, as two volunteers led Cameo — the brown-and-white horse he rides each week — around the ring. “Trot!”
Across the arena, Sue Lamoree rode atop Sapphire, flanked by three volunteers.
“Sue, you can weave through the cones now,” said instructor Ginger Reitz, directing the hourlong lesson from the center of the ring on a recent afternoon at the Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center.
Austin and Sue are two of the about eight served each session by the 3-year-old Warm Beach therapeutic horsemanship program, which helps people with a variety of health conditions, including ADHD, vision issues, autism and multiple sclerosis.
Within the arena, participants gain strength, confidence and life skills, said Ginger Reitz, a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International-certified instructor who moved from Maple Valley in 2017 to start the program.
“The benefits are physical, cognitive and emotional,” Reitz said. “Riding a horse develops core strength, and there is also a sensory stimulus when the horse moves. It can settle someone who is on the autism spectrum, and for someone with MS or neuropathy, it actually hits the pause button on the disease.”
Because the horse’s gait mimics a human’s walk, it stimulates the spinal cord, the endocrine system and the circulatory system, Reitz said.
Eligible participants can take a therapeutic riding lesson or a therapeutic vaulting lesson. The difference between the two lies in the equipment used: Riding requires saddles, bridles and reins, while vaulting relies on a surcingle — a strap around the horse — to enable five points of contact for people who have balance challenges.
“Both riding and vaulting incorporate the same core moves, but people who are vaulting aren’t restricted by the saddle,” Reitz said. “Riders can even lie down.”
Typically, Warm Beach offers a host of horse-related activities, including year-round riding lessons, year-round equestrian vaulting, and overnight and day camps. The camp also offers other activities to benefit the community, including weekend retreat camps for tribal children in foster care.
“The horses do the healing,” Reitz said. “We just facilitate it.”
'You can do this'
Austin has apraxia, which is a neurological disorder. The Port Susan Middle School seventh-grader is gaining confidence, becoming more limber and honing his ability to follow directions during these lessons, according to his mother.
“He has no fear,” said Austin’s mom, Revallee Osburn, while watching him from the stands. “He loves this so much.”
Sue is an incomplete quadraplegic due to transverse myelitis, which is inflammation of the spinal cord. She spends much of her time in a wheelchair and treasures her time on Sapphire.
Before moving to Camano Island, Sue rode for 25 years in another facility. Even years later, she still notices gains: Atop the horse, she builds core strength and finds the motivation to work even harder on building strength at home.
“So many therapies are about what you can’t do,” Sue said. “It’s amazing to be in a position where people say, ‘You can do this.’”
Sue also enjoys the sensation of riding a horse, she said.
“It’s amazing how much I feel of the horse’s movement,” she said. “I can feel her step change or feel a slight difference in her left hip. It’s a thrill. I don’t feel that in a wheelchair.”
Powered by volunteers
Warm Beach is home to 37 horses, and five of them participate in the therapeutic horsemanship program, which runs mostly on donations and volunteers.
The Hooves & Hearts scholarship fund, created in memory of Bill Ste. Marie and Samuel Matthew Lousberg, is geared specifically toward therapeutic horsemanship.
“We don’t want cost to be an issue if someone has a need,” volunteer coordinator Pam Whims said.
Reitz said the experience is valuable for volunteers and riders alike.
“We have a vibrant, multigenerational community of volunteers,” she said. “People come to touch a horse, but they stay to be part of our community.”
Holly Barnes, who lives in the Warm Beach Camp, said she enjoys watching people and horses interact when she volunteers. Tracy Thoms of Stanwood said she and her sister-in-law Deb have forged new friendships through volunteering. Deb Thoms travels from Oso to volunteer each week.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of an upcoming open house as well as all lessons and therapeutic sessions. Lessons will resume when health officials give approval and schools reopen. Visit www.warmbeach.com/camps/horsemanship/therapeutic-horsemanship to learn more about the program.
“We have raised the bar with education, inclusion, and community,” Reitz said. “We welcome everyone.”
For Austin and Sue, their sunny afternoon session on a horse is an experience to savor.
Since entering the world of therapeutic horsemanship, Sue is a self-proclaimed “animal person” — she even wrote a book about a horse titled, “The True Adventures of Carbon.” On Mondays, she always carries treats so she can feed them to Sapphire after they ride.
After Austin finished his arm circle exercises, wove through the cones and high-fived a volunteer when directed, his horse Cameo broke into the much-anticipated trot.
Austin laughed aloud, giddy with delight, as the horse trotted through the ring and the volunteers jogged beside him. Everyone nearby couldn’t help but smile.
