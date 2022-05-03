Hundreds of handmade ceramic creations fill Sally Chang’s cozy Camano Island studio.
The bowls, plates, mugs and more — many in shades of blue or green — were meticulously created in the past year in preparation for the annual Camano Studio Tour, set for May 6-8 and 14-15.
Chang has participated in the tour since moving to Camano in 2013. However, her history in making ceramics goes back to 1990, and her history as an artist has encompassed almost her entire life.
“All my life, I’ve pretty much been making things — sewing, knitting. I was a weaver for a long time,” Chang said. “I started working in clay around 1990 with a friend of mine, and then I started making stuff that I wanted and that my friends wanted. Then I moved on from there.”
She has a master's degree in fine arts from the University of Washington, and lived in Idaho for several years. In Idaho, she participated in her local farmers' market by selling textiles — particularly scarves — and ceramics before she moved to Camano Island to be closer to her daughters. Her ceramics outsold her textiles, so she transitioned to selling them exclusively.
After nine years of participating in the tour, Chang now has many repeat customers and an understanding of what the community loves. While she displays some new, interesting pieces each year, she also includes her standard dishes that many of her customers buy each year to add to their collections. Most of them are functional.
“I’m always working on different glazes and tests and see what I can layer together and what comes out interesting for me — that’s what keeps it fun,” Chang said. “A lot of work I do is production, which means I do the same shapes over and over. I do a lot of repeat things, so I try to keep it fresh for myself as well as the customers.”
As part of this, Chang likes to experiment with patterns in her work.
“Since I moved here, I started doing a lot more seashell types of imagery on the work. I like to create my own stamps and impressions and things like that,” Chang said. “So, I go through phases, I guess. One thing’s my favorite and then another thing’s my favorite.”
In addition to dishes, she uses her excess clay to create a bowl of unique trinkets, which have proven popular on the tour in the past.
“I just call them bits. I hate to waste the clay, so I’ll cut up all my little extra pieces and decorate them and then fire them, and then I sometimes create things with those things and sometimes sell them as is. People love to dig through them,” Chang said. “You gotta go where your success is.”
Chang works for a couple hours in the studio every day. While she does have a pottery wheel to center her cups, she mostly builds her art with her hands using molds. The clay then has to completely harden and dry before the piece goes into her kiln for a bisque firing. After it is bisqued, Chang glazes it, waits for the glaze to dry, then puts it in the kiln for a second and final time.
Her studio is populated in pieces at various stages of the process, ranging from complete, colorful dishes ready to sell, to raw clay covered in plastic as she waits to bisque.
“No two pieces are exactly alike. (Hand-building) gives everything a very distinctive look, and it allows me a lot of freedom to do things, too,” Chang said.
She said her kiln is a big one, and it takes her a while to fill it. She estimates that she only does a bisque or glaze firing about 20 to 30 times a year. Her kiln is electric, powered by the 45 solar panels on her roof.
“I’m very concerned about climate change and being efficient with my energy use, so the solar panels have pretty much covered all my electric uses,” Chang said. “It’s important to me. I might think twice about continuing with pottery if I didn’t have the solar option.”
Chang doesn’t sell her art anywhere else. Unless she decides to keep something for herself, it all gets sold at the tour each year.
“It’s just been a phenomenal venue for me and a lot of other artists. Some artists move here expressly to be on the tour,” Chang said. “It’s really fun to see familiar faces and sometimes even people on the island that I haven’t seen since last year will show up and that’s always nice.”
The popular event draws treasure hunters and people just out for a pleasant drive with the focus of seeing art and meeting artists in studios and galleries all over the island, along with a few in Stanwood.
Chang is one of 30 artists whose work will be on display at the tour. There are four new artists this year, including Tasha Smith, who is the cover artist for this year’s brochure. The other three are Amy Bush, Melissa Jander and Joe Smith. The tour features artists working mediums including ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, textiles, woodwork, paintings, photography and more.
While the tour traditionally happens over two weekends in May, this will be the first tour to do so since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 tour to be canceled and the 2021 tour to be reduced to one weekend in June. For more information, visit camanostudiotour.com.
In addition to the studio tour, the Camano Island Mothers Day Festival runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6-8 and May 14-15 at Terry’s Corner. It features music, food and local art. For more information, visit artsfestivals.org.
