County officials updated Friday evening the results from the Tuesday, Nov. 2, general election that pertain to the Stanwood-Camano Island area and beyond.
Stanwood City Council
Two close Stanwood City Council races have flipped leads. Both are separated by six votes — which are few enough to likely require an automatic machine recount.
Meanwhile, the lead in a third race gained a little distance after an updated ballot count Friday evening.
For the Position 1 seat, challenger Dani Gaumond just took a six-vote lead over incumbent Rob Johnson (871-865). After Thursday's count update, Johnson led by six votes.
In the bid for Position 2, Marcus Metz gained a 90-vote lead over Andreena Bergman. The count is 917-827 with Metz leading. The winner will fill the seat of the retiring Dianne White, a former mayor.
In the Position 3 race, incumbent City Council member Darren Robb, appointed in 2020, is continuing to receive about 70% of the vote against former council member Larry Sather. The count is now 1,231-510.
In the race for the Position 7 seat, challenger Tim Schmitt has a six-vote lead over incumbent Judy Williams with his 823 votes to her 817.
Stanwood will also see a new mayor. Council member Sid Roberts ran unopposed for the role being vacated by Elizabeth Callaghan. Roberts will vacate his Position 6 seat, which wasn't up for election, and the council will look to fill that spot after he takes over the new role.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
In the District 1 race, Al Schreiber leads challenger Gary Forslund with 52.7% of the vote.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Charlotte Murry leads with 55% of the vote over Tracy Abuhl.
Snohomish County Council
In the bid for the District 1 seat representing north county, including Stanwood, incumbent Nate Nehring, a Republican, is leading with 70.23% of the vote over Democrat challenger Nicole Ng-A-Qui.
Unopposed local candidates
Several local races have just one candidate, all of which are leading in early returns. They are:
- Stanwood Mayor: Sid Roberts
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 1: Kim E. Williams
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 3: “Kelly” William Yadon
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 5: Janice Treml
- Port of Mabana commissioner, Pos. 3: Lincoln Libby
Voter turnout
There was 35.5% voter turnout in Snohomish and 49.03% in Island County.
Each county will next update their ballot count by 5 p.m. Monday. Snohomish County officials now estimate there are about about 100 ballots still to count. Island County reports no ballots left to count.
The election is set to be certified on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.