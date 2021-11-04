County officials updated Thursday the results from the Tuesday, Nov. 2, general election that pertain to the Stanwood-Camano Island area and beyond.
Stanwood City Council
One Stanwood City Council race is separated by four votes and another is separated by five votes. Meanwhile, a third race edged closer after an updated ballot count Thursday evening.
For the Position 1 seat, incumbent Rob Johnson leads challenger Dani Gaumond by four votes (675-671). Johnson trailed by two votes after the initial ballot count.
In the bid for Position 2, Marcus Metz saw his lead shrink from 53% to 51% over Andreena Bergman. Metz now leads by 79 votes. The winner will fill the seat of the retiring Dianne White, a former mayor.
In the Position 3 race, incumbent City Council member Darren Robb, appointed in 2020, is continuing to receive about 70% of the vote against former council member Larry Sather.
In the race for the Position 7 seat, incumbent Judy Williams' lead over Tim Schmitt shrank for the second day in a row. Williams now has a five-vote lead — 635 votes to 630 votes.
Stanwood will also see a new mayor. Council member Sid Roberts ran unopposed for the role being vacated by Elizabeth Callaghan. Roberts will vacate his Position 6 seat, which wasn't up for election, and the council will look to fill that spot after he takes over the new role.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
Voters appear to have backed the incumbents, according to initial general election results.
In the District 1 race, Al Schreiber leads challenger Gary Forslund about 53.7% to 45.3% of the about 8,400 total votes.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Charlotte Murry leads with about 55% over Tracy Abuhl.
Snohomish County Council
In the bid for the District 1 seat representing north county, including Stanwood, incumbent Nate Nehring, a Republican, is leading with nearly 70% of the vote over Democrat challenger Nicole Ng-A-Qui.
Unopposed local candidates
Several local races have just one candidate, all of which are leading in early returns. They are:
- Stanwood Mayor: Sid Roberts
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 1: Kim E. Williams
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 3: “Kelly” William Yadon
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 5: Janice Treml
- Port of Mabana commissioner, Pos. 3: Lincoln Libby
Voter turnout
There was 29% voter turnout in Snohomish and 41% in Island County.
Each county will next update their ballot count by 5 p.m. Friday. Snohomish County officials now estimate there are about 29,000 ballots still to count. Island County has about 3,800 remaining.
