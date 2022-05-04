The Camano Island waste transfer station reopened Wednesday, May 4, after closing the facility April 28 when it reached capacity. However, Snohomish County Solid Waste announced Thursday that its transfer stations and drop boxes will temporarily close on May 7-8 and May 14-15.
The move to close sites in Snohomish County will allow crews to clear out excess refuse that has become a health, safety and environmental issue for customers and staff, officials said.
The service disruptions that have caused trash to steadily build up since the first of the year is due to a shortage of shipping containers and staffing issues with county contractors and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, county officials said.
While the Camano site is back open, officials they expect to be busier than usual though the weekend.
"As a result, please expect that lines and delays may exist at all facilities," according to a statement from the county. "Thank you for your patience as we resolve the supply chain issue."
Island County officials said Wednesday that BNSF had indicated that staffing and related supply chain issues were the cause of the delays.
"Following receipt of containers from BNSF" on Wednesday, May 4, all Island County solid waste facilities are set to resume normal operations and hours, county officials said in a statement.
The closure did not impact Waste Management's regular curbside garbage collection service.
In all, the Coupeville Transfer Station, Camano Island Transfer Station, Oak Harbor Drop-box Facility and the Bayview Drop-box Facility were closed for five days.
For updates and more information, visit islandcountywa.gov/PublicWorks/SolidWaste/Pages/Home.asp
Snohomish County faces closures
Though the Snohomish County Council on April 27 approved an emergency contract with Waste Management Inc. to aid Snohomish County Solid Waste in the removal of excess refuse at local transfer stations, the backlog has been growing.
“These temporary closures will allow us to stay focused on our top priorities: the health and safety of our staff and the public,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “Coupled with our emergency contract with Waste Management and increasing service levels by Republic, the closures will allow us to expedite this process. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience during these challenges.”
Solid Waste facilities will remain open during normal weekday operating hours and hope to return to normal operating hours on the weekends starting Saturday, May 21.
The $2 million six-month waste transportation and disposal agreement will give Solid Waste workers the ability to transport more garbage out of county facilities, county officials said.
“These unfortunate closures, increasing service levels by Republic and the emergency contract will help ease the strain on our system,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “While we are working with our partners to implement short and long-term solutions to improve waste-by-rail throughput, these temporary closures will significantly reduce the health and safety threats we are currently facing.”
The buildup of garbage has not yet exceeded the limits set at any Snohomish County facility thus far, officials said Thursday morning. However, the Airport Rd (ARTS) and Southwest (SWRTS) Recycling and Transfer Stations are reaching their capacity limits. ARTS, the county’s largest facility, currently has 3,900 tons of refuse and SWRTS has 1,950. The last time a shutdown took place was in 2008.
For updates and more information, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/5431/Check-the-Lines and snohomishcountywa.gov/207/Solid-Waste.
