A blast of rain from a plume of subtropical moisture has local rivers swelling and mountain passes filled with snow.

The series of storms prompted the National Weather Service office in Seattle to issue a flood watch of the area through Sunday evening. 

The Flood Watch covers portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Skagit, and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston.

"Heavy to moderate rain is expected to continue through Saturday morning with 3 to 6 inches of total rainfall is possible through this period particularly over the mountains," according to the Weather Service. "Snow levels will remain above 5,000 feet for all but the northern Cascades — high enough for much of the precipitation to fall as rain."

The Stillaguamish River is expected to crest later Friday above flood stage (14 feet) at about 14.5 feet in Arlington. In October, the river crested at 17.86 feet after a series of storms pushed the river over its banks and onto the roads around Silvana.

Other local creeks and streams may spill over their banks as well, forecasters said.

