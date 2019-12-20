A blast of rain from a plume of subtropical moisture has local rivers swelling and mountain passes filled with snow.
The series of storms prompted the National Weather Service office in Seattle to issue a flood watch of the area through Sunday evening.
The Flood Watch covers portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Skagit, and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston.
"Heavy to moderate rain is expected to continue through Saturday morning with 3 to 6 inches of total rainfall is possible through this period particularly over the mountains," according to the Weather Service. "Snow levels will remain above 5,000 feet for all but the northern Cascades — high enough for much of the precipitation to fall as rain."
The Stillaguamish River is expected to crest later Friday above flood stage (14 feet) at about 14.5 feet in Arlington. In October, the river crested at 17.86 feet after a series of storms pushed the river over its banks and onto the roads around Silvana.
Other local creeks and streams may spill over their banks as well, forecasters said.
Jefferson Creek in the Olympics and Coupeville on Whidbey Island. Straight line distance between the two locations - about 50 miles. Difference in rainfall over 24 hours - nearly 6 inches. #wawx pic.twitter.com/7UEyCcCLLd— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2019
24 Hour Rainfall Totals include:Shelton 3.88"Olympia 3.30"SeaTac 2.62"Hoquiam 2.47"Tacoma 2.44"Renton 2.20"Everett 0.93"Other totals have been reported of 4-5" and a full list is here: https://t.co/BwRb2rxUVJ#wawx #seattle— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2019
Turn around...don't drown! Lots of flooding on area roadways this morning. There is an advisory for urban flooding in effect the rest of this morning...for the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Olympia metro areas. Heavy rain will continue to fall this morning.#wawx https://t.co/sKRvAqg0b3— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2019
Heavy rainfall over this region will also affect the Chehalis River near Doty in Lewis county - a Flood Warning has been issued. #wawx https://t.co/ZDHSZXZkm9 pic.twitter.com/I0x39mCHoR— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2019
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.