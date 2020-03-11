A man in his 80s who had coronavirus and was a patient at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood has died, health officials announced Wednesday morning.
He was one of three patients at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Snohomish Health District officials. A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s remain hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.
Tests were collected for seven patients and two staff members showing symptoms of the virus and sent to the state Public Health Lab. Five are pending and two have come back positive, Snohomish Health District Interim Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said at a news conference Tuesday.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation with a new virus and uncertainty in how best to manage it, even at the highest levels of knowledge and ability,” Spitters said. “National and state experts are close at hand guiding and advising us in the response, but there is no magic bullet and it won’t end soon.”
The Stanwood facility is locked down and staff of 300 are screened upon entry. Josephine’s 136 patients are isolated in their rooms. Staff are checking patents’ temperatures every four hours.
No additional confirmed cases were reported by the health district Wednesday morning. There were two deaths, 68 confirmed cases and 82 suspected cases as of Wednesday morning. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
“We anticipate additional staff and residents will be tested,” Spitters said.
A team from the state Department of Health and the Snohomish Health District arrived at the facility Tuesday morning to begin assessing the situation, Spitters said.
“It’s going to be a rough road for a while,” Josephine CEO Terry Robertson said at the news conference.
The new cases at Josephine come on the heels of outbreaks at other nursing homes in the Seattle area, including 19 deaths associated with Life Care Center in Kirkland and several cases at Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. King County Public Health is confirming 74 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 190.
Tuesday afternoon, Island County Public Health announced it has been notified of its first positive test result for COVID-19 in an Island County resident. The individual is a man in his 50s, and he is in care at a location outside of Island County, health officials said. Island County Public Health is working with local response partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in close contact with this case, officials said.
In a Tuesday morning news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee directed nursing homes and assisted living facilities to restrict the number of visitors they let in and screen workers at the start of every shift.
“We are doing this to protect our patients,” Inslee said.
Robertson said Josephine Caring Community has been operating under the rules for several days.
“No visitors, no consultants, no families,” he said. “I can tell you that’s incredibly tough. I had a lady crying in the lobby (Monday). She couldn’t see her husband of 64 years.”
Josephine Caring Community also hosts a child care center. The child care center has put measures in place to keep the children separate from long-term care center residents. Robertson also said that intergenerational activities where the children interact with residents have been suspended for the last couple of weeks as a preventive measure.
Also on Tuesday, the facility and the health district launched American Red Cross’ “Safe and Well” program, which allows friends and family to monitor the status of a patient.
In a Wednesday morning news conference, Inslee announced that as of Wednesday, events in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties with more than 250 people are prohibited. This order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities, including sporting events, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities.
“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we can’t wait until we’re in the middle of it to slow it down,” Inslee said. “We’ve got to get ahead of the curve. One main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”
Additionally, Inslee announced several new unemployment insurance benefits that will supplement medical leave policies and will be available to workers in isolation or quarantine due to coronavirus. Appearing on MSNBC Monday night, Inslee said the real number of cases in Washington could be closer to 1,000 and — if left unchecked — the number of cases could balloon to 64,000 in weeks.
To the north, Skagit Valley College closed its campuses Tuesday due to possible exposure of some of its students and faculty to the novel coronavirus, though classes will resume online Wednesday.
Everett College has been closed for several days after a student tested positive with COVID-19.
In the Stanwood-Camano area, other senior centers are closed to the public:
— Stanwood Community and Senior Center is closed to the public through at least Friday, March 13. Programs such as the thrift store have also closed until further notice.
— Camano Center has suspended all nonessential, extracurricular activities through March 13. Center officials said they will continue to provide essential Medical Transportation, Meals on Wheels and Lunch at the Center until further notice from Island Senior Resources.
— Warm Beach Senior Community limited access to the public but is not fully closed as visitors are screened upon entry. Group activities and events involving the public are cancelled, such as weekend church services.
Meanwhile, the Snohomish Health District has moved from sending tests to the CDC in Atlanta to in-state testing being available at the state Public Health Lab and the University of Washington.
“We’re also optimistic about news that additional commercial labs are working to further expand testing options,” officials announced Tuesday. “While testing options have expanded, there still is frustration and concern that we don’t have enough. This topic is at the center of many of the questions and concerns we’ve received at the Snohomish Health District.”
Spitter said the outbreak will likely peak in one to two months and ease in three to four months.
“Until then, we need to focus on minimizing hospitalizations and working to remove barriers to testing,” he said.
