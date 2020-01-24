A Stanwood Middle School teacher resigned Friday, eight days after being charged in connection with a threat to kill his ex-wife with a gun, according to police.
The Stanwood woman called police to report domestic violence with a weapon on Jan. 9 at Heritage Park, according to police reports.
Stanwood Police found Paul William Erickson early the next morning and arrested him without incident on suspicion of domestic assault with a gun, according to police.
Erickson, 37, of Camano Island, was booked into Snohomish County Jail, according to jail records.
He was charged on Jan. 16 with second-degree assault and felony harassment, which is a threat to kill, said Sgt. Jason Toner of the Stanwood Police Department.
Bail was set at $250,000, according to jail records. Erickson's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6. He remains in jail as of Friday, according to jail records. The case remains under investigation, Toner said.
"Mr. Erickson is a first-year teacher at Stanwood Middle School," Maurene Stanton, the Stanwood-Camano School District's executive director of human resources, said Thursday. "He ... has not been at work since Jan. 8. The district is not in a position to comment on the criminal charges against him, which are a police matter."
On Friday, Erickson resigned his position in the Stanwood Camano School District and will not be returning to the classroom, according to a district statement.
"A qualified guest teacher is providing instruction to SMS students. Additional counseling support will be available for SMS students on Monday," the district said Friday.
