Weather officials downgraded the flood forecast for the Stillaguamish River prompting Stanwood to not block Marine Drive under Highway 532 as previously planned.
A blast of rain is drenching the region now and lasting into the weekend, but not enough to raise the Stillaguamish River as high as feared earlier in the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The Northwest River Forecast Center is predicting the river to crest Saturday near 15 feet in Arlington — about 4 feet lower than forecast earlier this week.
"Multiple periods of rainfall over the last several weeks, including the last several days, has increased soil moisture to high levels across Western Washington," according to a special statement from the National Weather Service office in Seattle. "Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected tonight through Saturday of up to 3 inches in the lowlands and 7 inches in the mountains. This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides being triggered beginning tonight but especially Friday through Saturday."
Meanwhile, a high wind watch remains in effect because of predicted south winds ranging from 25-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible from 10 a.m. Friday with a possible switch to west wind Saturday morning, according to the weather service.
In the mountains, the snow levels will rise above 5,000 feet.
The Stillaguamish has already spilled its banks twice in January — cresting at 17 feet on Jan. 7 and 14 feet on Jan. 24. It also topped out at 17.8 feet on Oct. 22, 2019. Minor flood stage is 14 feet, moderate flood stage is 17.5 feet and major flood stage is 19 feet.
In November 2015, the Stilly rose to over 20 feet, covering Marine Drive near Stanwood.
Meanwhile, flooding on the nearby Skagit and Samish rivers is forecast to reach major flood stages on Friday and Saturday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
After the storm, temperatures should drop, increasing the possibility of lowland snow on Sunday and Monday, the weather service said. Though little or no snow accumulation is expected.
It's quite mild out there now. But there are big changes coming. The weekend will be defined by a sharply colder air mass arriving later on Saturday. Snow levels will fall from near 7000 feet today to near 500 feet Sunday morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/qJ5rPz2PvF— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 31, 2020
Rain, heavy at times, through Saturday with minor to moderate flooding expected for area rivers this weekend. Check the latest river observations and forecasts: https://t.co/UNFaxh5HNA #WAwx pic.twitter.com/xDLdL8P75v— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 31, 2020
