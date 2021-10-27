The Stillaguamish River is now forecast to spill its banks late Thursday into early Friday, and the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the valley.
The river is expected to rise rapidly Thursday and crest early Friday morning at about 15.64 feet — above the "minor flooding" stage at 14 feet, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center as of Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, forecasters predicted the river to crest at 13.2 feet.
During minor flooding, the river can spill onto low-lying roads around Silvana and Florence.
During last fall and winter, the river crested at 15.46 feet on Dec. 21 and again at 15.12 feet on Jan. 13.
To the north, the Skagit River is expected to crest Saturday morning about 4.5 inches over the 28-foot flood stage in Concrete and 8 inches over flood stage in Mount Vernon, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
An atmospheric river is forecast to impact Western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing high snow levels and rain, heavy at times in the mountains, National Weather Service forecasters said.
In all, widespread rainfall totals over 36 hours from Wednesday night through Friday morning could reach 5 inches in the western flanks of the Cascade and Olympic mountains, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle.
"There are still some uncertainties with where exactly the heaviest rains will occur but the general ideas is there will be an increased threat of river flooding from this event," forecasters said.
Western WA will get a good shot of rain tonight through Thursday night. The heaviest amounts will be in the mountains with 2-3" for many areas and local amounts of 3-5" possible, especially over the Olympics and North Cascades. #wawxpic.twitter.com/5JzGJfTE9M
