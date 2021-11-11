The Stillaguamish River was in minor flood stage Friday after more than 2 inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours in the Cascade foothills to the east.
The Stillaguamish River appeared to crest Friday afternoon just shy of 15 feet — lower than forecasters predicted Thursday night and lower than the crest of a flood in late October. The Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the region.
The highest levels should hit Arlington at about 4 p.m. Friday and downstream locations such as Silvana and the Marine Drive area that evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Minor flood stage begins at 14 feet and typically impacts low-lying areas. Moderate flood stage begins at 17.5 feet.
The Stillaguamish River between Arlington and Port Susan Bay crested at 16.34 feet on Oct. 29, closing several roads in the Silvana area such as Pioneer Highway and Norman Road. The river last reached above 17.5 feet in February 2020.
Forecasters are calling for heavy rainfall to continue Friday, especially through the morning hours.
"An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely, with locally higher amounts possible," forecasters said. "Rain will begin to taper from north to south through the afternoon and evening hours, with rivers continuing to respond the heavy precipitation into the weekend."
To the north, the Skagit River is forecast to rise rapidly, resulting in flooding Friday and Saturday — but flooding on Tuesday could be much worse, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
In the Concrete area, the river is forecast to rise Friday from about 20 feet to about 32 feet, surpassing the river’s 28-foot flood stage by midday and continuing to climb to its moderate and major flood stages before cresting overnight. The river is forecast to recede below flood stage in that area early Saturday. Downstream in Mount Vernon, the river is forecast to reach flood stage early Saturday, crest at 34 feet and recede below flood stage overnight. Major flood stage is above 32.5 feet.
However, forecasters are expecting the Skagit to crest near 35 feet on Tuesday in Mount Vernon, which would be the highest level since a flood in 2003. The river has only surpassed 35 feet on seven occasions in recorded history.
The first floods of the season, which generally runs October to March, occurred about two weeks ago.
In response to the weather, the state Department of Transportation closed Highway 20 over the North Cascades on Wednesday afternoon.
The closure from milepost 134 near the Ross Dam Trailhead to milepost 171 near Mazama will remain in place until spring.
The the closure had been planned for next Monday, it was moved up because of avalanche danger.
Snow fell in the higher elevations early in the week, while warm rain is expected Thursday and Friday.
24 hour rain totals. 2 to 4 inches were common in the Olympics and North/Central Cascades. Further south, almost 6 inches of rain has fallen at Paradise. Not particularly paradisiacal there today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WhcZwCuVav— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 12, 2021
A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for @SnoCounty rivers. @NWSSeattle forecasts the Stillaguamish and Skykomish will reach minor flood stage this morning. Moderate flooding expected later on the Snohomish: https://t.co/r43u72jLz6 Real-time flood info: https://t.co/jTRmEChfNx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/m7DETSD56m— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) November 12, 2021
FLOOD WATCH: Updated forecasts from the @NWSSeattle show the Skagit river cresting at 33’ in Concrete tomorrow (Fri, Nov. 12) and at 33’ in Mount Vernon on Saturday (Nov. 13). This a forecasted major flood stage event, and residents should be prepared to take action. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jnCjVOcv60— Skagit County (@SkagitGov) November 11, 2021
So what's with the heavy rain? Well, an atmospheric river is aimed at the Pac NW and will continue to funnel in moisture from the tropics. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain to W WA today & Friday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/f69w2SkM03— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 12, 2021
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for @SnoCounty rivers and streams. Flood Watch = potential for flooding. Watch for water on roads. Check storm drains. Monitor @NWSSeattle river forecasts: https://t.co/nWVGRwQFwT pic.twitter.com/f7uGbcyS7k— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) November 11, 2021
