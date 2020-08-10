Island County Commissioner, District 1
While Camano Island residents did not vote for a county commissioner in the primary, they will get to choose between the primary winners in November.
Melanie Bacon is the top vote-getter among District 1 residents in and around Oak Harbor. She collected 5,500 votes, or about 37% of the ballots.
Damian Greene, a Republican, leads Nathan Howard, a Democrat, by 80 votes (2,899 to 2,819) in the battle for second place and the right to advance to the general election.
Island County election officials say they have 3,000 ballots left to count. Voter turnout in the county is more than 58%.
Island County Commissioner, District 2
Meanwhile, two Republicans are positioned to advance to the countywide general election ballot for the District 2 Island County Commissioner seat.
Jill D. Johnson, the incumbent, is the leading vote-getter with 36.5%.
Fellow Republican Dan Evans has 28.1% and Stephenie (Fe) Mischo, a Democrat, sits in a close third with 23.5%.
State Senate, District 10
With only two candidates, the primary election could be interpreted more as a poll for the general election for Ron Muzzall and Helen Price Johnson, who both advanced from Tuesday’s primary.
As of Monday, only about 500 votes separate the two.
Muzzall, the incumbent Republican who was appointed to the seat a year ago, has 50.3% of the 50,359 ballots counted so far.
Price Johnson, a Democrat and an Island County Commissioner, received 49.5% of the vote so far.
The 10th Legislative District covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.State House
District 10, Position 1
Republican Greg Gilday and Democrat Angie Homola were leading as the two top vote-getters for state Legislative District 10 House of Representatives Position 1.
Gilday had garnered 46% of the initial votes in the five-candidate race; Homola had 26.7%.
Gilday said the results generally line up with what he and his campaign expected.
“We came in right where we expected to, given that the other side had a four-way primary and a lot of momentum,” he said. “The 10th district is a tough district. It’s never going to be a cakewalk.”
Homola said, “It’s evident knowing your constituents and working hard in your community makes a difference. People showed they’re ready for someone who genuinely works for them and isn’t bought by special interests,” she said.
Homola said she was thrilled with the work and outreach her volunteers put in leading up to the election, including 13,000 phone calls.
Homola, Gilday and the other candidates are running for the seat left open when Norma Smith, a Republican who held the seat for 12 years, decided not to run for re-election.
Of the three other challengers — Ivan Lewis, Scott McMullen and Suzanne Woodard, all Democrats — Woodard sits in third with 17.4% of the 54,261 ballots counted as of press time.
State House District 10, Position 2
Incumbent Dave Paul and challenger Bill Bruch were the top two vote-getters in another narrow race after initial results were released in the primary election for state House of Representatives District 10, Position 2.
Bruch received almost 48.4% of the first batch of votes while Paul received 47.6% of the 49,861 ballots counted so far. The two are separated by 370 votes.
Paul, D-Oak Harbor, is completing his first term in the position; Bruch, a property manager, has held various elected positions and is the Skagit County Republican Party chairman.
“It’s great we got the most votes. We’ve worked hard over last few months to talk to voters in a difficult environment. We’ve been calling folks and having virtual events,” Paul said. “We’re cautiously optimistic we’ll prevail in the primary and do well in the general.”
The 10th Legislative District covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
Paul, D-Oak Harbor, and Bruch, R-La Conner, are ahead of Taylor Zimmermann, who collected 3.8% of the vote representing the Progressive Party.
U.S. Congress, District 2
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, was well out in front of the rest of the field in the race for the U.S. House seat to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District.
The 2nd District encompasses parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, and all of Island and San Juan counties.
Larsen, who was first elected to the seat in 2000, had earned about 48.8% of the vote in the eight-candidate field — more than 229,000 votes.
“While there are still many more votes to be counted, I am humbled by tonight’s initial results,” he said in a statement emailed to Skagit Publishing. “I will keep working hard to earn the support of 2nd District residents.”
Of Larsen’s six opponents, Republican Timothy Hazelo of Oak Harbor sits in second, with about 14.8% — about 34,000 votes.
“I think we are doing well in a crowded field,” Hazelo said. “I think GOP votes will keep coming in.”
Jason Call of Marysville, besides Larsen the only other Democrat in the field, trails Hazelo with about 13.9% of the vote, or about 31,900 votes.
Tim Uy of Bellingham, whose party preference is the Trump Republican party, is in fourth place with nearly 10% of the vote.
Republican candidates Cody Hart, Carrie Kennedy, James Dean Golder and Kari Ilonummi trail with about 5%, 3%, 2% and 1% of the vote, respectively.
Snohomish PUD
In the race to represent District 1 of the Snohomish PUD, incumbent Sid Logan (48%) and Rob Toyer (26.5%) are the top two vote-getters so far in initial results for the primary election. Challenger Bruce King is in third with 20.1%.
The top two finishers in the race will move on to the general election Nov. 3.
Logan has spent two years representing District 1, which includes Stanwood, Everett, Marysville, Arlington, Granite Falls and Darrington, as well as Camano Island in Island County.
The winner will earn a six-year term on the three-member nonpartisan commission that oversees the Snohomish County PUD, the second-largest publicly owned utility in the state.
As of Monday, Snohomish County election officials estimate about 8,100 ballots left to count. Turnout in the county is more than 52%.
More results
For additional statewide results, visit results.vote.wa.gov.
