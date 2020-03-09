A patient at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood was taken to the hospital Friday and tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Sunday night.
As a result, the Josephine facility is closed to the public as a precaution.
“We do not currently have a confirmed case of coronavirus in the building,” Josephine CEO Terry Robertson said in a statement. But the facility is closed to visitors. There are no group activities, group dining and no childcare in the nursing home for now.
The patient, a woman in her 70s, had been a resident at the care center for an unrelated condition.
“After talking with the Health District and CDC, we have implemented additional infection control measures to get ahead of the spread of the virus,” Robertson said.
Officials at Josephine Caring Community have been coordinating with public health officials to implement additional infection control measures. Meanwhile, all group activities and group dining for residents are suspended. Staff are also conducting checks for all patients at the facility every four hours.
All staff are being screened before being allowed to work, and staff with symptoms that could be the virus are turned away, Robertson said.
Snohomish Health District Interim Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters and Robertson have scheduled a press conference at Tuesday, March 10, to further discuss the situation.
“Our teams are investigating and we will be able to share more details tomorrow morning,” Dr. Spitters said Monday in a statement.
North County Fire & EMS Chief John Cermak said the ill patient was transported to Providence Medical Center in Everett on Friday. While there, the patient was tested for COVID-19, and the test came back positive late Sunday, he said.
“We now have two ambulances specially outfitted for transporting these types of patients,” Cermak said. “Afterward, they are completely disinfected.”
He said that is just one of the many new procedures his staff is undertaking in response to the outbreak.
“We’ve gone into the next phase of our response,” Cermak said. “But it’s important people continue practicing good hygiene and washing hands. So far, the people most affected were immunodeficient. And anyone of us can be a carrier.”
Meanwhile, Stanwood Mayor Leonard Kelly signed a state of emergency declaration Monday. The act joins Snohomish and Island counties in declaring a state of emergency, which supports requests for state and federal funding to combat the outbreak.
“The public should know that … there is one confirmed coronavirus case in the city and currently no known exposures at this time,” Kelly said in a statement. “This emergency declaration is a proactive step in ensuring we have resources if the virus becomes a challenge.”
The declaration is in conjunction with activating the Stanwood Emergency Operations Center at a level three, which is monitored by applicable department heads and the EOC manager, city officials said.
Stanwood-Camano School District officials said Monday they have no known or suspected cases of the virus, but noticed that the district’s absent rate has increased.
“I think people are just really aware of any illness, and, out of an abundance of caution, are keeping their kids home with a cold or flu,” said Maurene Stanton, the district’s executive director of human resources.
As of midday Monday, there were 26 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Snohomish County, according to the Snohomish Health District. They estimate there are also 15 probable cases and 70 suspected cases. Statewide, there were at least 138 cases and 18 deaths as of Monday morning. Across the country, there were at least 423 cases. Worldwide, there are now at least 109,578 cases and 3,809 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
In and around the Stanwood-Camano area, several local organizations and businesses have announced closures or postponements of area events and meetings over health concerns.
The Snohomish Health District announced new recommendations last week to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which include avoiding nonessential large gatherings. The closures, postponements and cancellations largely stem from the new guidance from health officials.
Closures and cancellations
Among the announced local closures, cancellations and postponements:
— The Stanwood-Camano School is halting all extracurricular performances, evening events, field trips and athletic competitions until further notice. That includes events such as AAU basketball practices and the theater department's spring production of "Godspell."
— City of Stanwood is cancelling public events with more than 10 people. So, for example, events like Little League practice at Heritage Park won't be allowed. Field reservations for groups over 10 will be rescheduled.
— City Hall remains open, however Stanwood also cancelled several planned government meetings, including:
- The Stanwood City Council meeting of Thursday, March 12
- Community Development Committee meeting of Thursday, March 12
- Parks and Trails Advisory Committee meeting of Monday, March 16
- Planning Commission meeting of Monday, March 23
— Stanwood Community and Senior Center is closed to the public through at least Friday, March 13. Programs such as the thrift store have also closed until further notice.
— Camano Center has suspended all nonessential, extracurricular activities through March 13. Center officials said they will continue to provide essential Medical Transportation, Meals on Wheels and Lunch at the Center until further notice from Island Senior Resources.
— Warm Beach Senior Community limited access to the public but is not fully closed as visitors are screened upon entry. Group activities and events involving the public are cancelled, such as weekend church services.
— Sno-Isle Libraries are canceling some library events and reviewing the rest of their events across all of the community libraries. Library officials said they are canceling some Lego events. Please check with your local library regarding specific programs and events.
If you know of other local closures or postponements of area events and meetings, email newsroom@scnews.com. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Protect yourself and others
— Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
— Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
— Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
— Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
— Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Up-to-date information on coronavirus can be found at snohd.org
