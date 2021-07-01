The loud "ping" sound from the sledgehammer connecting with a steel-capped log could be the first step in helping prevent damage from an earthquake.
A team with the U.S. Geological Survey set up ground motion sensors June 24 in Stanwood between Heritage Park and Stanwood Middle School. It was one of eight sites in the area the team from the USGS's National Seismic Hazard Model Project went to collect data.
On Friday, the team moved to Camano Island for more tests.
The data is part of an effort to better understand the type of sediment under our feet and how different vibrations move through its layers, said Sean Ahdi, a research geophysicist with the USGS.
"We want to get greater detail of this area," he said. "Until now, it's been understudied."
The sensors record vibrations reflecting off various layers under the surface, which helps researchers understand the properties of the soils during an earthquake.
For example, the soft soil in the basin around Stanwood and Camano Island generates more severe shaking during an earthquake than rockier earth.
"This area is like a sediment Jello bowl," Ahdi said. "It can really shake."
The findings from the team's work will be used to better inform municipalities and companies when adopting building codes.
"So when you build a new school, for example, knowing what we will know from this work, we could build it to better survive an earthquake or tsunami than we could now," Adhi said.
