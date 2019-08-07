Community art is coming to this year’s Art by the Bay Festival on Aug. 10-11 in east downtown Stanwood.
In its 27th year, this annual street fair is organized by the Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild — a nonprofit group of local artists dedicated to encouraging art appreciation and art participation in the community.
The Guild also encourages community outreach by offering art classes, scholarships and other philanthropic activities, according to its website.
Event chair Ellen Hiatt said this year’s art festival is staying true to the Guild’s mission.
“The Art by the Bay Festival is intended to be an event where the community can celebrate art with the Stanwood-Camano Art Guild,” she said. “The Guild is also very committed to giving back to our community.”
With that commitment in mind, Hiatt said Guild members created a philanthropic project called Art in a Day at Art by the Bay as part of this festival’s activities.
“Art in a Day at Art by the Bay takes place during each day of the street fair. Nine teams of artists from the Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild will join community groups to create nine original paintings,” she said. “The final works will be displayed and sold at a silent auction in September to benefit the Community Resource Center of Stanwood and Camano, a nonprofit community service organization.”
A major sponsor of this year’s festival is John L. Scott Real Estate of Stanwood Camano. Owner/broker Kerry McGhie is enthusiastic about her organization’s involvement.
“We are super-excited to be a part of Art by the Bay,” McGhie said. “Being involved in our community in a way that best serves the needs of others is what matters most to me and John L. Scott Real Estate.”
In addition to offering metalwork, jewelry, pottery, paintings and other types of art for sale by local artists, live music is also a part of this year’s festival.
“We have local musicians who bring a real variety of styles to the event — everything from the country sound of J.W. McClure to the lively strumming of the Camano Ukulele Ensemble,” Hiatt said. “There is sure to be something for everyone; we will have nonstop music along with our amazing local art!”
