After the initial rush for vaccinations, demand has slowed and organizers at Camano Island Fire & Rescue vaccine clinic switching gears to try reach anyone who wants a shot.
The clinic has evolved from time slot sign-ups in the clinic to pop-ups around the island, like one held Saturday at Terry’s Corner.
Organizers understand that some people are hesitant to get the vaccine.
CIFR Chief Levon Yengoyan said his philosophy is to “let people make their choices; get their information from their trusted sources. … If you want a shot, we want to make super easy for you.”
People can get first or second doses because the clinic has all available vaccine types: Pfizer, Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.
With pop-ups, people can come anytime. However organizers ask that people pre-register online to make things go faster and give planners an idea of how many doses to bring. If there’s a huge demand, they’ll open the full clinic.
“If you can’t pre-register, just show up,” Yengoyan said.
Groups such as homeowners associations, water associations or clubs, can ask clinicians to hold a mini pop-up in their location.
Clinicians will even go to homebound people if needed.
Now that the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children as young as 12, organizers are partnering with the School District to get the word out. Anyone under 18 needs a legal guardian present to receive a vaccine.
Information and registration is on the CIFR website at camanofire.com, email vaccine@camanofire.com or call 360-385-1512.
State on track to reopen further
Snohomish and Island counties will remain in Phase 3 for Memorial Day and school graduations ahead.
In addition, Gov. Jay Inslee said last week that Washington is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30 — sooner if 70% or more of residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
The announcement came on the heels of new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased most indoor mask-wearing and social distance recommendations for fully vaccinated people. Businesses will retain the right to require customers to wear masks, and masks will still be required in places such as hospitals, schools and on public transportation.
“This is a heck of a benefit,” Inslee said. “People who have been annoyed with this mask — that shot is a ticket to freedom from masks.”
In Snohomish, more than 383,000 residents have initiated vaccination.
Inslee said that if statewide intensive care capacity reaches 90% at any point, he will roll back activities again.
It’s realistic the county —and state — will soon reach 60% of eligible people vaccinated, county health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said in a media briefing last week.
“But the low-hanging fruit that was easy to get to through the mass sites and such, that’s been yielded,” Spitters said. “So now we need to reach the rest. It’s going to be harder, that last 30% to 40%.”
Currently, most virus transmission is occurring among younger adults, officials said. That group has largely propelled the state’s fourth wave of the virus, which has caused fewer deaths than past waves.
Vaccines are available to most Washingtonians. To find an appointment, visit VaccineLocator.doh.wa.gov.
The COVID-19 case rate in @SnoCounty is dropping and again below 200 per 100,000 people. Thanks to everyone who is getting vaccinated, avoiding indoor crowds and fighting this virus. #InItTogether pic.twitter.com/HBj4FwKFMy— SnoHD (@SnoHD) May 17, 2021
Local COVID data
State and local COVID-19 data are showing virus cases falling again.
In Snohomish County, the infection rate dropped to 193 cases per 100,000 residents.
Snohomish County’s hospitalization rate recently increased to 7.3.
Stanwood recorded 23 new cases during last week, down from the previous week’s 35 cases, according to Snohomish Health District data released Monday.
On Camano Island, there were five cases detected last week, down slightly from the nine during the previous week, according to Island County Public Health data as of Monday.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate decreased for the first time since late March, falling to 128.6 cases per 100,000 people from the prior two-week period, according to the state Department of Health.
The hospitalization rate in Island County increased to 4.7 people hospitalized per 100,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.