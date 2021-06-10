Big problems have returned to Big Ditch.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the Big Ditch Access Area along Pioneer Highway near Stanwood after a steadily increasing amount of vandalism. It will reopen Oct. 1. Dike district personnel and neighboring farm owners will still have administrative access.
Wildlife officials closed the area in summer 2019 after high levels of trash dumping, vandalism and target shooting.
Belinda Rotton, wildlife area manager for WDFW, said the site is again seeing those same problems.
Area visitors and neighbors have complained about these activities and the local dike district is concerned about potential infrastructure damages, Rotton said.
In 2019, wildlife officials hauled out several truck- and trailer-loads of trash, including couches, refrigerators and vehicle frames.
Bird watchers and waterfowl hunters use the site most often for access to the Skagit Bay Estuary during the fall and winter.
“Since we’re seeing most of the site challenges in the summer, we think the seasonal closure can help address issues with a relatively low recreational impact,” Rotton said.
Big Ditch is within the Skagit Wildlife Area, which contains a little more than 16,700 acres of wildlife habitat composed primarily of intertidal estuary, managed agricultural (diked) lands and native habitat, according to WDFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.