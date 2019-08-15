Big Ditch is attracting big problems.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the Big Ditch Access Area along Pioneer Highway near Stanwood on Aug. 14 after a steadily increasing amount of vandalism. It will reopen Oct. 1. Dike district personnel and neighboring farm owners will still have administrative access.
However, wildlife officials may consider closing the recreation site every summer.
“Since we’re seeing most of the site challenges in the summer, we think the seasonal closure can help address issues with a relatively low recreational impact,” said Belinda Rotton, the WDFW wildlife area manager. “We may consider an annual summer closure of the site, but we would first go through a formal public review process before making that level of a change.”
Big Ditch has increasingly become a popular place for trash dumping, vandalism and target shooting.
“This has been building for the last year and a half,” Rotton said.
Area users and neighbors have complained, and the local dike district is concerned about potential infrastructure damages, such as to its tidal gates.
“The people there in the summertime tend to be people not out there for fish and wildlife purposes,” she said. “We’ve seen off-roading in the mud and driving on the dike. … But the shooting, the target practice, is what’s most troubling to us. This is the activity we’d like to curtail.”
In addition, wildlife officials have hauled out several truck- and trailer-loads of trash, including couches, refrigerators and vehicle frames.
The site is most commonly used by bird watchers and waterfowl hunters for access to the Skagit Bay Estuary during fall and winter.
Big Ditch is within the Skagit Wildlife Area, which contains a little more than 16,700 acres of wildlife habitat composed primarily of intertidal estuary, managed agricultural (diked) lands and native habitat, according to WDFW.
We're closing the Big Ditch Access Area along Pioneer Highway near Stanwood through Oct. 1, 2019. Unfortunately, the site is becoming very popular for trash dumping, vandalism, and target shooting. More details at https://t.co/AfFDTISICz. #WildWashington pic.twitter.com/ZPRYgmPjr9— Washington State DFW (@WDFW) August 14, 2019
Leque Island work continues
Crews are continuing to a restoration project on Leque Island between Stanwood and Camano Island. The site, a unit of the Skagit Wildlife Area, closed July 22 and is expected to reopen in November.
Workers are scraping dirt from a series of locations to build a bigger berm along the Stillaguamish River to better protect Stanwood from waves. It will double as a 0.7-mile elevated trail. The project also calls for the addition of a non-motorized boat launch.
The shallow areas being dug will become marshes that act as headwaters for new channels that will snake into the land north from Port Susan, said Belinda Rotton, the WDFW wildlife area manager. Shorebirds, waterfowl and salmon are targets for the restoration project.
Much of Leque was historically a saltwater marsh that provided habitat for many species, including juvenile salmon, according to WDFW. In the late 1800s, residents built dikes around the perimeter of the island to reclaim land for agricultural use and housing. However, WDFW said these dikes have failed during recent high tide and storm events.
Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration Program, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, WDFW’s Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are providing grants to fund the project.
See more details about the restoration project online at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/habitat-recovery/nearshore/conservation/projects/leque-restoration.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.