The primary election on Aug. 6 will mark the end of the road for one of three candidates for Stanwood City Council position 6.
Other positions also expire this year and will be on the November ballot. Incumbents Elizabeth Callaghan and Tim Pearce in Positions 3 and 4 are running unopposed for re-election. Steve Shepro is challenging incumbent Larry Sather for Position 5.
Council members serve four-year terms. Position 6 is held by Kelly McGill, appointed from the city’s planning commission to fill the remainder of the term after Conrad Ryer resigned in May 2018. McGill chose not to run.
Marcus Metz, Jesse Schenk and Sid Roberts are vying for the seat.
Marcus Metz attended elementary, middle and high schools in Stanwood, graduating in 2007. He is currently a real estate agent for Re/Max Associate Brokers in Stanwood.
As an adult, Metz is “interested in local politics, which are impactful to our daily lives,” he said.
He has served on the city’s planning commission for the last year and a half, so running for an open seat on city council seemed like the next progression.
Metz said his primary goal is to manage growth in Stanwood, accommodating change without losing the city’s family-oriented, small-town feel. Specifically, he said he wants to improve communications between Stanwood and Island County.
“So much happens on Camano Island that affects Stanwood, but we have no vote over there,” Metz said. “There’s a lack of coordination and consideration.”
Metz said he would also like to see more jobs in the area. Many people who live in the area commute south to work, he said, leading to congestion and wear-and-tear on infrastructure.
For Metz, the issues Stanwood face boil down to this: “How do we keep this place nice as we bring more people in?” he said.
Sid Roberts’ wife was raised in Stanwood, and they lived and raised kids here before moving to Lynnwood in 2005.
In 2011, Roberts was elected to Lynnwood’s city council and served one term. He and his wife moved back to Stanwood in 2017. He currently chairs the city’s planning commission, on which Metz also serves.
In addition, Roberts has served as an alternate on Community Transit’s board of directors, on Snohomish County Health District’s board, on the Lynnwood Disability Board, and on the Snohomish County Public Health Advisory Council.
Roberts said he can add value to Stanwood’s city council, having already served larger demographics.
“Experience matters,” Roberts said. “In politics, too much experience is not necessarily a good thing, and neither is no experience.”
Roberts said he also brings to the table 35 years in real estate, specializing in development and new construction.
“I understand growth,” he said. “Stanwood is a town that growth has come to, and we need to make smart decisions moving forward.”
“My motto is, give me all the facts and I can make a good decision,” he said.
Roberts said he shies from talking about his personal goals if he is elected to council, because “a city council is a legislative body — you don’t have power to make decisions on your own.”
He would, nevertheless, like to see a city park in the Cedarhome area, where much of Stanwood’s recent growth is concentrated.
“Currently, almost all the parks are in the floodplain and old Stanwood,” Roberts said.
Jesse Schenk moved to Stanwood from Anacortes about seven years ago, he said. He is running for city council because “there isn’t a lot of representation for families with young children,” he said.
Schenk said his strengths are financial analysis and technology, said he spent 10 years in the aerospace industry, working with budgets, facilities and staff, before starting his own tech company, airy.tv.
He said he could help Stanwood polish the way it informs residents of the goings-on in the city.
Schenk said that even email is older technology, in his opinion, when one considers texting, push notifications and social media.
Schenk would also like to see a splash park in the city and to bring back city-sponsored events for the Fourth of July.
“They would be great places for families to gather,” he said.
- Primary ballots must be placed in a ballot drop box or postmarked by 8 p.m. Aug. 6. Stanwood’s drop box is located in the parking lot just east of the library, 9701 271st St. NW. The primary election will be certified Aug. 20; the General Election is Nov. 5.
