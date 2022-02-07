Virus cases trended back downward last week, and local health officials said they expect them to keep falling.
“While COVID hospitalizations are currently coming down off that peak … the surge is still stretching depleted resources in the acute care setting so we’re not out of the woods,” Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said in a media briefing last week. “But there are glimmers of hope ahead.”
Spitters said those glimmers included a rising vaccination rate, more testing options and increased federal and state supports.
“I think nature kind of won on this one,” Spitters said of the omicron-fueled wave. “We were fortunate in that the severity was low, but the transmissibility of this strain really outstripped the ability of many of the prevention measures to interrupt transmission.”
In January, more than 50,000 cases were confirmed in Snohomish County. The infections likely resulted in between 100,000-200,000 people who missed school or work for a week or more causing wide-ranging disruptions, Spitters said.
“We don’t really know what the future holds. We haven’t experienced any long post-wave period of quietness during this. We’ve always gone right back up,” Spitters said. “I think it just warrants caution that we don’t have a lot of good experience yet with getting out of the woods with this virus. From my perspective as your public health official, we ought to behave as though we’re still in the woods until we have stronger signals than just a waning surge.”
Local COVID-19 situation
After Stanwood-Camano virus infections rebounded back to record-high marks two weeks ago, local infections fell last week.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were a record 172 COVID-19 cases reported last week — a steep drop from the record 677 reported a week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County, there were 4,258 new cases — about one-third the number of new cases in mid-January, according to the Snohomish Health District data as of Monday, Feb. 7. In addition, hospitalizations in the county fell to 121 as of Monday, down about half from mid-January.
However, there were at least 95 COVID deaths in Snohomish County in January, more than the 86 in November and December combined, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Camano recorded 127 new cases last week, down from a record 286 the week prior, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases fell to 299, down drastically from the 963 confirmed the week prior.
In Island County, the case rate decreased to 1,691 infections per 100,000 residents from Jan. 20-Feb. 2, Island County Public Health officials said Feb. 3.
The Stanwood-Camano School District saw cases decrease but remain elevated. There were 176 cases from Jan. 26-Feb. 1 — down from 299 during Jan. 19-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.