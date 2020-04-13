More than 5,000 Easter eggs made their way to local children on Saturday thanks to a small army of sterile volunteers.
“A lot of families rely on going to a community egg hunt, and that is Easter for their kids,” said Tasha Branch, broker owner of Realty One Group Clarity and the volunteer program coordinator for Kidz Eat, a group that helps distribute food from the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
So with the traditional community egg hunts all cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Branch and volunteers decided to carefully and safely pack plastic eggs with treats and place 15 eggs in paper bags to be distributed with food at Kidz Eat locations Saturday. Camano Plaza IGA donated the eggs, which they had recently bought for their planned Easter egg hunt.
“Everyone was masked and gloved for stuffing the eggs,” Branch said. “Trying to not get gloves pinched in the eggs was a trick. But overall, we were just being super cautious and super aware, following along with all the state guidelines.”
Families drove to one of three Kidz Eat sites -- by the Stanwood Starbucks, Camano Plaza IGA and the food bank -- to get the Easter bags and Easter-themed coloring pages, in addition to food. At the IGA, the Easter bunny -- wearing a mask -- made an appearance and posed for photos from 6 feet away to maintain social distancing.
The bags were gone by 12:30 p.m. Saturday. But the Stanwood Eagles Women's Auxiliary 3041 donated an extra batch of eggs to reach a few more families.
“It was a busy few days, but it was fun,” Branch said.
Meanwhile, Kidz Eat continues to hand out food bags from the Stanwood Camano Food Bank at the Starbucks in QFC parking lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.., the food bank from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and school district distribution locations. Learn more at kidzeat.org.
Any family or youth who cannot reach a distribution site or the food bank may call or text 360-631-2301.
