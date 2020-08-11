Arrowhead Ranch was abuzz with power saws and drills Friday as Stanwood Camano Food Bank volunteers built five food pantries to place in local neighborhoods.
It’s part of the food bank’s latest evolution in meeting the ever-changing challenges of feeding hungry neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the food bank is taking its HOPE Backpack Program to the neighborhoods with food pantries.
“We’re super excited about what we’re doing. There is a pantry program that’s going across the U.S.,” said Operations Manager Kathy Moe, who becomes the food bank's director on Aug. 14.
The pantries are to make sure that children who are staying home from school have food. Many are on free or reduced lunches, she said.
“We thought this would be a good way to get food to children. They may be home alone, or the parents may be at home without a vehicle or no gas. There’s so many obstacles when they’re in poverty,” she said.
Randy Heagle organized the work session at his Arrowhead Ranch on Camano Island. The pantries are gigantic versions of the birdhouses that were built in earlier classes on the ranch.
“I thought we’d have some fun with it,” Heagle said. “That way, if it doesn’t work out, we can convert them for big birds.”
“We’re opening doors to houses every day and opening doors to healthy food for kids every day,” said Tasha Branch, owner of Realty One.
She said neighborhood captains will keep the mini pantries stocked for those in need. Pantries will be placed at Starbucks in Stanwood, the Lost Lake Community on Camano Island and Life 300 Church in Warm Beach.
The food bank welcomes additional pantry sponsors and neighborhood captains to put pantries in more locations. Call the food bank at 360-629-2789.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.