Stanwood shoppers will be welcomed to a new thrifting experience in early September.
The Stanwood Camano Thrift Store, located for the past 20 years in the same building as the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, is making a big move across the street to 27021 102nd Ave. NW — the former location of Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon.
The move will free up space in the existing food bank.
Kathy Moe, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said that thrift store revenues are an important financial support for the food bank, and she wanted to make the change fast and efficient.
“After we bought Loco Billy’s early this year, we did a light remodel to make the space more appropriate for a retail setting,” she said. “We did things like paint inside and out, update the lighting and install new carpet.”
On Saturday morning, the thrift store closed its doors so workers could pack up inventory.
On Sunday morning, a small army of volunteers showed up to move all the merchandise to the new space.
Moe said the endeavor went like clockwork, wrapping up in just over an hour.
“We actually had a well-developed plan on how to get everything in the right place,” she said. “We value our volunteers so much, and we didn’t want to waste a second of anyone’s time.”
The group of volunteer movers included Randy and Marla Heagle, owners of Windermere Real Estate Stanwood and Camano Island, plus 15 local Windermere agents.
“At Windermere, we pride ourselves on giving back to our community where we live and work,” Marla Heagle said. “When Kathy let us know that the food bank needed help moving the thrift store, we all stepped up because we understand how important the food bank is to the Stanwood and Camano area.”
Marla Heagle said it was also a lot of fun.
“Whenever we get together for a project like this, we have a great time,” she said. “There’s a lot of laughing and singing, and the time flies by.”
A group of incoming freshman Stanwood High School football players also got in on the volunteer action.
Brooke Berry, 14, from Stanwood, said she didn’t hesitate to show up for the moving project.
“When Coach (Jeff) Scoma ask us to volunteer, I wanted to help because it meant I could give back to my community,” she said. “Everyone here is so supportive of the football program. I just wanted to do something that would make a difference and help people.”
Charlie McEwen, 14, of Camano Island said he was happy to help.
“It was great, and I had a blast volunteering with my team,” he said.
The new thrift store is a bit smaller than the old location, but Moe said there are many benefits.
“Not only will the new space have a brighter and more inviting feel, there will be additional parking on the north side and donations will be much easier to drop off at the back,” Moe said.
A big bonus is that the former owners of the building, Cookie Spirk and her husband, Major Freeman, donated all the commercial kitchen equipment in the building.
It will go to good use, Moe said.
“We are in the early stages of planning to use the kitchen space in the thrift store as a place for culinary training for those who may be interested in acquiring job skills,” she said.
Shoppers can expect a much more grocery store-like experience at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank located at 27030 102nd Ave NW, Moe said.
“We will be able to have more room for shoppers to browse our shelves and select what they need,” she said. “The space will also provide a permanent location for Christmas House and Warm Coats fir Kids.”
The food bank hopes to expand hours to four or five days a week instead of the current two days, Moe said.
Moe and her thrift store staff — which includes Justine Bailey, manager and Madison Smith, assistant manager — will spend the next two weeks setting things up.
“We’ve got a lot to do, but I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to reopen the thrift close to Sept. 6,” she said. “The food bank will maintain its regular schedule for now.”
The Sunday morning move was a whirlwind of activity, but Moe said she's excited about the future.
“I’m so thankful to everyone who showed up and donated their time for the move,” she said. “This new space is such a win for the food bank and for shoppers looking for great local bargains from clothing to tools and everything in between.”
