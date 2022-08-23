Kathy Moe

Kathy Moe, executive director of the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, starts to arrange items in the new thrift store location in August 2022.

 Photos by Mary Jennings / For the Stanwood Camano News

Stanwood shoppers will be welcomed to a new thrifting experience in early September.

The Stanwood Camano Thrift Store, located for the past 20 years in the same building as the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, is making a big move across the street to 27021 102nd Ave. NW — the former location of Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.