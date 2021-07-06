Camano Island American Legion Post 207 is emerging from the pandemic boasting a colorful makeover and a re-energized mission to serve the community.
The American Legion will show off its building’s new renovations in a grand reopening 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in the hall at 609 West Camano Drive. The public is invited to meet and mingle and eat free grilled hot dogs. Bingo took a pandemic break, and is now back, starting at 6 p.m. after the hot dogs.
Retired Lt. Col. Dan “Abs” Abshere, of the U.S. Air Force said the local veterans are reinvigorating their post to assist the community. They have a five-year plan to help veterans and their families, students and the community. With limited a budget and volunteer power, the plan is designed to give them the “best bang for the buck.”
“We’re trying to find out how many veterans are on the island and what they need,” Abshere said.
The Legion also wants to serve families, students and the rest of the community.
“We want to find those in need and also find volunteers to help us help others,” he said.
Their five-year plan is to increase service and to host more events, with proceeds going to targeted investments in the community.
“Our recent efforts have included support to families who have lost loved ones; scholarships for college, technical schools and leadership camps; computers to veterans; honoring first responders; and remodeling the 80-year-old building,” he said.
Outside, the building is decked out in red, white and blue. Inside, they’ve updated the electricity, put in new walls and freshened up the paint. Eventually, they’ll add a commercial kitchen to support events.
Around the time of World War II, the building was Ferris Upholstery and Mattress Factory. In 1950, the Legion moved in.
“We found crazy stuff in the walls, even fireworks,” Abshere said.
The American Legion is built upon three pillars of service: to veterans and their families, youths and national defense.
Veterans can get help from the Legion in obtaining their Veteran’s Affairs benefits and takes care of vets in need and their families with emergency aid. It sends care packages to deployed members.
Legion members plans to build camaraderie and promote mental health with “Buddy Checks,” family get-togethers and veteran chats over coffee or beer. They are planning guest speakers and celebrations of those returning from deployment. The Legion honors the fallen and helps family members with benefits and funeral expenses.
Veterans, volunteers and those interested in the Legion can email: walegionpost207@gmail.com
