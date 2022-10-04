Conner Smith added another piece of litter to his already packed trash bag.
“It hurts my soul to see people take advantage of a place so pristine,” he said while pausing his work along Camano Hill Road. “You see garbage, and it just irks you.”
Smith is one of a handful of the Camano Cleanup Crew, a group that recently adopted the stretch of island roadway to pick up litter. It is one of seven groups on Camano that participates in the county’s Adopt-A-Road program.
However, they — and groups like them across the state — are seeing an increasing amount of trash.
About 24,000 pieces of litter were found each mile on Washington’s urban interstate highways, according to preliminary results from a 2022 statewide by the state Department of Ecology. Plastic food wrappers, snack bags and cigarette butts are some of the most common items. In all, more than 18 million pounds of litter accumulate annually on Washington’s roads, parks and recreation areas, according to the study.
“Unfortunately, this is only a small fraction of what is tossed on the road, and millions of pounds of waste gets left behind,” Ecology officials said in a news release.
In Ecology’s 2021 research, people also identified not having a car trash bag as the top reason that they litter. More than 75% of state residents choose to not litter, and about 26% of litterers would be motivated to stop if a friend, family member or passenger asked them to refrain, according to the 2021 research.
“Generally speaking, we are seeing an increase in volunteer participation for the Adopt-A-Highway program, which is encouraging given the backlog we’ve been tackling all summer,” WSDOT spokesperson Tina Werner wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News.
On Camano, the cleanup crew gathered 100 pounds of trash on Sunday, Sept. 25.
“It drives us nuts,” said Jennifer Anderson, who helped to formally organize the group in March after years of picking up trash on her regular walks. “It does make us feel sad and mad. And we’ve noticed it getting worse. At least go out and pick up trash on your own street while out on a walk.”
Cleanup crew member Nina Cox said she’s always surprised by how quickly she can fill a trash bag.
“We live in a gorgeous area. We don’t live in a waste bin,” she said. “I live by the State Parks, and you want it to be nice. You want everywhere to be nice. But it just keeps coming back.”
Cox and others agreed that one of their biggest pet peeves are the discarded bottles half-filled with a liquid and cigarette butts.
Cleanup crew member Addison Lavigne said it’s also disheartening to watch people toss trash from their cars toward them as they work along the roadways.
“Someone will throw out a cup, and you’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” she said.
The county’s Adopt-A-Road program offers groups safety training, portable warning signs, hard hats and vests, trash bags and more.
Statewide, the Department of Transportation and Ecology spend more than $9 million a year on cleanup efforts — pickup crews and volunteers collected 357 tons of garbage in July alone.
“Litter adds up when we don’t make simple choices to properly dispose of garbage. It damages our environment, hurts wildlife, and threatens public health, safety and our economy,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release. “Ultimately, our success is determined by people choosing to not litter.”
Camano Cleanup Crew member Suzanne Massett said she’s routinely surprised by the amount of trash.
“It’s disappointing for sure. Growing up, we were all taught don’t litter. I think that needs to be emphasized more nowadays,” Massett said. “We do this (cleanup) because we live here, and we want it to be nice. If you can’t participate, do it in your neighborhood. Every little bit helps. It just needs to happen. If we didn’t do it, just think how much trash would be here.”
Smith, a cleanup member, said that is evident at culverts where water deposits large amounts of trash.
“It’s just a mountain of garbage in the water, not good,” he said. “Then, as we were picking up, I saw people throw trash out their window. It makes it tough, you know. Have just a little bit of compassion.”
The Camano group said among the most commonly found items are beer cans, cigarettes and mini liquor bottles.
“It can feel like spooning out the ocean at times,” Anderson said of their monthly or bi-monthly litter pickup events.
The group, which welcomes volunteers, organizes events on its Camano Cleanup Crew Facebook page. For information about the county’s Adopt-A-Road program, contact Island County Public Works Department at 360-679-7331.
Statewide, Ecology recently launched a new “Simple As That” program designed to prevent littering by changing the behaviors that cause it. The program gives people simple tips to avoid littering, such as using a trash bag while traveling and disposing of garbage at a gas station, rest area or your destination. It also motivates them to talk to their friends and family about how to live litter free and make better choices.
“Litter is a big problem with simple solutions. Small actions like keeping a litter bag in your car to collect garbage can make a huge difference,” Amber Smith, statewide litter prevention coordinator at Ecology, said in a news release. “It’s critical for us to stop litter at its source. When you take care of your trash the right way, you help create a litter free Washington and set a good example for others. We need everyone to do their part.”
Learn more at LitterFreeWA.org/simple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.