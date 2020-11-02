Even before Election Day, about two-thirds of Washington voters have already returned their ballots.
The Secretary of State’s office reports 3,545,289 ballots (72.7%) were turned in as of 5 p.m. Nov. 2. There are 4,828,253 registered voters in the state.
That’s a stark difference from 2016 when the percentage of returned ballots at the same point was 52.3%. A total of 78.76% voted in the 2016 general election.
In Island County, 48,898 of the 62,561 ballots (77.6%) have been returned — the sixth-highest rate of return of the state’s 39 counties.
In Snohomish County, 368,546 of the 513,312 ballots (71.2%) have made their way back to the county elections office.
About 1% of the ballots have been rejected so far, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office. The majority of rejected ballots are due to signatures not matching. Voters can still contact election workers in their county auditor offices to verify their signatures and make their vote count.
To see if your ballot has been received and is in good standing, enter your name at voter.votewa.gov.
Election officials have said they believe the turnout is likely to be higher than 84.6% — the record set in 2008.
“We encourage voters to cast their ballots as soon as possible – whether by dropbox or U.S. mail – to ensure their votes count and their voices are heard,” said Assistant Secretary of State Mark Neary. “Voters who have not received a ballot should contact a county elections office right away to ensure their registration is up to date. For people who haven’t registered to vote but would like to participate in the General Election, there’s still time.”
Though Oct. 26 was the last day for online and mailed registrations or updates to be received, people can visit a county elections office to register in person. The deadline to register in person and receive a ballot in time to participate in the General Election is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can cast ballots up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, by using an official ballot dropbox. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.
