Washington state voters can register to vote or update their addresses up to eight days before an election by mail or online. For the 2019 Washington Primary Election, that means July 29.
Afterward, changes and registration are still allowed— in person only — until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 6, at a local voting center or county elections office, where a ballot can be issued.
As counties implement the new voter registration laws to increase voter convenience, election officials have increased ballot security with technology in the new VoteWA system, according to Secretary of State Kim Wyman. Some of the law changes have increased the number of replacement ballots issued by counties.
“When a registered voter changes their address, it triggers new security protocols for county election officials to follow,” Secretary Wyman said in a news release.
Election workers are required to update the voter registration record with the new address, cancel the ballot that was sent to the previous address, and send the correct ballot to the voter’s new address.
Security features built into VoteWA to heighten security and combat cyber threats ensure that every ballot is carefully recorded and tracked, Wyman said. Only one ballot will be counted for each eligible voter.
“Over 118,000 voters to date have updated their registration information after the counties prepared ballots for the initial mailing, which may result in those voters receiving two ballots,” State Election Director Lori Augino said in the release. “This was expected, as our state now allows voters to update their address right up to election day.”
Previously, registered voters could not change their voting address during the voting period. Voters who do are advised to use the ballot issued for their current address.
Additionally, ballot return envelopes include prepaid postage, so stamps are not required when voters return their ballots by mail.
All ballots returned via mail must be postmarked by Election Day. Voters who submit ballots close to or on Election Day should use a ballot drop box to ensure their ballot is received on time. Our area has two ballot drop boxes open until 8 p.m. Election Day, Aug. 6 — in Stanwood near the library at 9701 271st St. NW, and at the Island County Annex, 121 N. East Camano Drive.
