Island County Commissioner, District 1
While Camano Island residents did not vote for a county commissioner in the primary, they will choose between two Democrats in the general election.
Melanie Bacon (39.8%) and Nathan Howard (19.3%) were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's districtwide vote.
Damian Greene, a Republican, is a close third with 16.7% of the vote — 195 votes behind Howard in the preliminary primary election results.
Island County election officials say they have 8,000 ballots left to count. The next vote tally update is expected 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Election results aren't final until certification, slated for August 18.
Island County Commissioner, District 2
Meanwhile, two Republicans are positioned to advance to the countywide general election ballot for the District 2 Island County Commissioner seat.
Jill D. Johnson, the incumbent, is the leading vote-getter with 35%.
Fellow Republican Dan Evans has 28.1% and Stephenie (Fe) Mischo, a Democrat, sits in a close third with 24.8% — 122 votes behind Evans.
State Senate, District 10
With only two candidates, the primary election could be interpreted more as a poll for the general election for Ron Muzzall and Helen Price Johnson, who both advanced from Tuesday's primary.
Price Johnson, a Democrat and an Island County Commissioner, received 51.7% of the vote.
Muzzall, the incumbent Republican who was appointed to the seat a year ago, received 48.1% of the vote.
State House District 10, Position 1
With longtime state Rep. Norma Smith, R-Clinton, choosing not to run for re-election, the 10th Legislative District in the state House will have a new face come January.
The 10th district covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
Out of the five candidates running for Smith’s seat, Republican Greg Gilday and Democrat Angie Homola are leading three other Democratic challengers: Ivan Lewis, Scott McMullen and Suzanne Woodard.
Gilday, a Camano Island resident, attorney and real estate agent, led with 44% of the vote.
Homola followed by 28.0%. Woodard is a distant third with 17.5% of the 28,796 ballots counted so far.
State House District 10, Position 2
Incumbent Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, is leading challenger Bill Bruch, R-La Conner, in early counts.
Paul has 49.87% of the vote so far. Bruch has 46.5%. Both are set to advance to the general election ahead of Taylor Zimmermann, who collected 3.5% of the vote.
The 10th district covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
U.S. Congress, District 2
Longtime U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, has 51.9% of the vote and is leading seven challengers for his seat representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District.
The 2nd District encompasses parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, and all of Island and San Juan counties.
Most of the candidates facing off against Larsen, who was first elected to the seat in 2000, are political newcomers, although one has experience as a state legislator outside of Washington.
The battle for second place is between Timothy S. Hazelo, a Republican, who got 14% of the vote (17,230 votes) and Jason Call, a Democrat who received 12.2% of the vote (15,021 votes).
Snohomish PUD
In the race to represent District 1 of the Snohomish PUD, incumbent Sid Logan (47%) and Rob Toyer (27%) are the top two vote-getters so far Tuesday in initial results for the primary election. Challenger Bruce King is in third with 20.8%.
The top two finishers in the race will move on to the general election Nov. 3.
Logan has spent two years representing District 1, which includes Stanwood, Everett, Marysville, Arlington, Granite Falls and Darrington, as well as Camano Island in Island County.
The winner will earn a six-year term on the three-member nonpartisan commission that oversees the Snohomish County PUD, the second-largest publicly owned utility in the state.
Snohomish election officials say they estimate they have about 25,000 ballots left to count. The next vote tally update is expected at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
More results
For additional statewide results, visit results.vote.wa.gov.
