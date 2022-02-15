Stanwood-Camano voters appear to have rejected a school levy, and the School Board is considering sending the same measure back to voters in April.
As of Thursday, the four-year Facilities and Technology levy is failing with 5,577 no votes to 5,221 yes votes in combined ballot tallies from Snohomish and Island counties. It becomes the first levy voted down in the district since 2001.
The district is recommending the School Board authorize sending the same four-year levy — seeking about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — back to voters in a special election on April 26. State law allows school districts to resubmit a failed levy back to voters one more time in a calendar year.
"It likely failed because of a combination of a lot of things," superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said citing the toll from the pandemic toll, COVID testing, mask requirements and the overall economy.
"We're going to have to identify what are the next steps we need to take to be in a different place (after the next levy election). We have to do a better job of identifying the community's concerns with what specifically led to the overall no vote."
Rumbaugh said that if the board authorizes the levy to be placed on the ballot again — a matter on the agenda for the board's Tuesday. Feb. 15, meeting — the district will embark on an effort to gather more data and meet with community members.
"We want to be able to address any questions and concerns. We want to be really clear in understanding people's concerns about the levy," she said.
The district wants the levy to replace an expiring four-year levy at roughly the same tax rate. It would collect about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is about $108 a year on a $400,000 home.
About half of the funds would be spent on facility projects and about half on technology.
High on the list of capital projects is reroofing Cedarhome Elementary, sprinkler system upgrades, repairing fencing and completing security updates at various locations throughout the district, and boiler repairs at Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools, officials said.
Planned technology upgrades include replenishing and maintaining Chromebook laptops, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
Rumbaugh said the district plans to be more specific in explaining to the community what the levy will pay for and why it's needed.
"I'm not sure we really differentiated what dollars from this levy will pay for at each school," she said. "If we don't do a good job with that, voters are left to figure it out for themselves."
Levy money typically pays for programs and projects in a school district that go beyond the basic education funding from the state, which largely pays for staff.
"The levy dollars pay for critical infrastructure that needs to be maintained, the things the state won't pay for," Rumbaugh said.
As of Thursday, Island County reported about 41% voter turnout, and Snohomish County has about a 30% turnout rate, according to the county election offices.
As of Thursday in Snohomish County, the levy was failing by 30 votes — 2,329 no votes to 2,299 yes votes. In Island County, the levy was being rejected by 326 votes, or 52.6% of the ballots.
