Stanwood-Camano voters are rejecting a school levy, according to initial election results Tuesday night.
So far, the four-year Facilities and Technology levy is failing with 4,265 no votes to 4,071 yes votes in combined ballot tallies from Snohomish and Island counties.
The district is seeking the levy to replace an expiring four-year levy at roughly the same tax rate. If approved, it would collect about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is about $108 a year on a $400,000 home.
About half of the levy would be spent on facility projects and the other half on technology. High on the list is reroofing Cedarhome Elementary, repairing fencing and completing security updates at various locations throughout the district, and boiler repairs at Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools, officials said.
Money from the levy would also go toward technology upgrades, including replenishing and maintaining Chromebooks, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
If the levy fails, the school board could decide to send it back to voters one more time this year, as allowed by state law.
Island County reported about 32% voter turnout, and Snohomish County has about a 20% turnout rate, according to the election offices.
In Snohomish County, the levy was passing by six votes — 1,744 yes votes to 1,738 no votes. In Island County, the levy was being rejected by 200 votes, or about 52% of the ballots.
Island County estimates it has about 1,000 ballots left to count. Officials will update the vote totals Wednesday.
There are about 17,000 ballots outstanding throughout Snohomish County. Officials will update those vote totals on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.